 Supreme Court refuses divorce to 89-year-old man

  • India
  • Supreme Court refuses divorce to 89-year-old man

Supreme Court refuses divorce to 89-year-old man

‘Despite the increasing trend of filing the Divorce proceedings in the courts of law, the institution of marriage is still considered to be a pious, spiritual, and invaluable emotional life-net between the husband and the wife in the Indian society’

Supreme Court refuses divorce to 89-year-old man

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 11

Noting that the institution of marriage occupies an important place and plays an important role in the society, the Supreme Court has refused to grant divorce to an 89-year-old man on the ground of “irretrievable breakdown of marriage” as his 82-year-old wife opposed it.

“Therefore, it would not be desirable to accept the formula of “irretrievable breakdown of marriage” as a strait-jacket formula for the grant of relief of divorce under Article 142 of the Constitution of India,” a Bench of Justice Anirudha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi said.

Under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, there are several grounds for divorce, including adultery, cruelty, desertion, conversion, unsoundness of mind and divorce by mutual consent but “irretrievable breakdown of marriage” does not figure among them.

However, in appropriate cases where the top court is convinced that marriage has broken down and has become dysfunctional, it can use its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve the marriage.

“Despite the increasing trend of filing the Divorce proceedings in the courts of law, the institution of marriage is still considered to be a pious, spiritual, and invaluable emotional life-net between the husband and the wife in Indian society. It is governed not only by the letters of law but by the social norms as well. So many other relationships stem from and thrive on the matrimonial relationships in the society.”

Writing the judgment for the Bench, Justice Trivedi said, “The respondent (wife) all throughout her life has maintained the sacred relationship since 1963 and has taken care of her three children all these years, despite the fact that the appellant-husband had exhibited total hostility towards them.”

The man—a qualified doctor and a Commissioned Air Force Officer—got married to the respondent woman – a central school teacher in 1963. Having retired as a Wing Commander on April 30, 1990, he filed the Divorce proceedings before the District Court, Chandigarh, on grounds of cruelty and desertion on March 12, 1996 and the trial court dissolved the marriage on February 5, 2000.

A Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 18, 2009 upheld a Single Judge’s December 21, 2000 order reversing the trial court’s decision to dissolve their marriage.

Contending that the marriage had irretrievably broken down, the husband’s counsel urged the top court to exercise its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant him a decree of divorce.

Noting that the parties were staying separate for the last several years and all the efforts to bring them together had failed, the Bench said, “Under the circumstances one may presume that the marriage is emotionally dead and beyond salvation and that there is an irretrievable breakdown of marriage between the parties.”

However, it refused to grant him divorce on the ground of “irretrievable breakdown of marriage”, saying such discretion (under Article 142) should be exercised with great care and caution. “In our opinion, one should not be oblivious to the fact that the institution of marriage occupies an important place and plays an important role in the society,” the top court said.

#Supreme Court

