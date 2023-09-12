 Supreme Court refuses to entertain self-styled godman Asaram’s plea for suspension of sentence in rape case : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Supreme Court refuses to entertain self-styled godman Asaram’s plea for suspension of sentence in rape case

Supreme Court refuses to entertain self-styled godman Asaram’s plea for suspension of sentence in rape case

Asked him to prepare for arguing the appeal before the high court against the life sentence

Supreme Court refuses to entertain self-styled godman Asaram’s plea for suspension of sentence in rape case

Self-styled godman Asaram. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, September 12

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea by disgraced self-styled godman Asaram, serving life term in a rape case, for suspension of sentence. 

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti told senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for Asaram, that the court is not inclined to entertain the petition and asked him to prepare for arguing the appeal before the high court against the life sentence awarded to him on April 25, 2018 by the Jodhpur trial court.

Kamat, while pleading the preacher's case, submitted he has been in jail for around 10 years and the high court has erred in not considering the aspect of his ill health.

"You should prepare for a regular appeal which is to come up for hearing before the high court," the bench said, adding it is inclined to dismiss his appeal filed against the Rajasthan High Court order of July 7, 2022. 

Kamat requested the court to not dismiss the appeal and said he is willing to withdraw it. 

The bench then allowed him to withdraw the plea and said if Asaram's regular appeal against the conviction and sentence is not taken up for hearing expeditiously, he will be at liberty to file a fresh application for suspension of sentence before the high court. 

On July 7, 2022, the high court while noting that it is Asaram's third attempt to seek suspension of sentence, had dismissed his plea saying, "...looking to the nature and gravity of the allegations, and considering the fact that the appeal itself is ripe for hearing, we are of the opinion that the appellant (Asaram) does not deserve indulgence of bail. Hence, the instant application for suspension of sentences is rejected as being devoid of merit." It had noted the self-styled godman was convicted by the special POCSO court at Jodhpur for various offences of sexual assault including rape and sentenced to life imprisonment (till the remainder of his natural life). 

The high court had also noted that Asaram continues to be in custody in a sexual assault case registered in Gujarat.

On August 31, 2021, the top court had dismissed Asaram's petition seeking suspension of his sentence for a few months for undergoing ayurvedic treatment.

Asaram has been in custody since September 2, 2013 after he was arrested in Indore and brought to Jodhpur for raping a teenage girl in his ashram in 2013.

His accomplices Sharad and Shilpi were sentenced to 20 years in jail by the trial court in the same case.

The teenager had alleged in her complaint that Asaram had called her to his ashram in Manai near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013.  

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Gurugram man dies by suicide; live-streams it on Instagram

2
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

3
India

Stranded for 2 days, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau finally leaves Delhi

4
Chandigarh

13 employees found absent, issued notices

5
India

Army officer's extramarital affair with Nepali woman ends in murder

6
Diaspora

Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

7
Sports

Pakistani fans vent anger on their team after drubbing by India in Asia Cup

8
Chandigarh

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

9
Delhi

Noida: After killing wife, ex-IIS officer kept hiding in house for over 10 hours despite cops, sniffer dogs around

10
Haryana

Traffic jams trouble commuters in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Top News

Health Minister Mandaviya confirms two Nipah virus deaths in Kerala; Centre rushes team of experts

Two die of Nipah virus in Kerala, confirms Mandaviya; Centre rushes team of experts to state

State government sets up control room in Kozhikode, advises ...

Security jawan injured as encounter breaks out in J-K’s Rajouri

Terrorist killed, 3 security personnel injured during encounter in J-K's Rajouri, army dog dies while protecting handler

Heavy security forces deployment was made in the region afte...

Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law under IPC to 5-judge Constitution Bench

Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law to larger bench

A 3-judge Bench says the 5-judge Constitution Bench will con...

Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur

3 from tribal community killed in fresh violence in Manipur

In the past, cadres of banned terror groups like UNLF, Peopl...

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Stranded for 2 days, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau finally leaves Delhi

He had to extend his stay due to technical issues with his a...


Cities

View All

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab from September 13 to 15, to inaugurate ‘School of Eminence’ in Amritsar

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

Veggie vendors removed from Vallah Mandi main internal road

SGPC initiates cleanliness drive from Golden Temple Galliara

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, retains Rs 10K fine slapped on law student

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway near Solan to remain closed for maintenance

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

Rs 20 cr for solar power plants at government houses in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Man crushed under wheels of bus

Third counselling for Class XI announced

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar detained in Gurugram

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested in Haryana, Rajasthan police take custody

Gurugram man dies by suicide; live-streams it on Instagram

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till September 25 in money laundering case

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Dhillon brothers’ suicide in Jalandhar: Dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh destroyed evidence, says SAD

Four held for firing, murder bid

Farmers start 3-day dharna outside Punjab minister’s residence in Jalandhar

17 cops honoured for major drug hauls

~756-cr elevated highway opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Staff crunch hits Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ward watch: Park, playground distant dream for residents of Daba village, nearby areas

Three land in Khanna police dragnet with 15 pistols

House catches fire in Ludhiana as LPG cylinder explodes

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on city road

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Patiala: Salary released after strike by Punjabi University faculty

PRTC starts bus service from Kachhvi

Pakistan pilgrims to attend Urs at Roza Sharif after 5 years

Tribunal sets aside election of Congress ward councillor