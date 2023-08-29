Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying Wrestling Federation of India polls

New Delhi, August 29
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal asked the petitioner, Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association to approach the high court with its grievances.
“Why should we entertain this? You go to the high court…Instead of applying for vacating the interim stay, the petitioner has chosen to approach the Supreme Court. We, therefore, decline to entertain this special leave petition,” the bench said.
The top court was hearing a plea by the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association against the August 11 order of the high court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not permanent thing, Centre tells Supreme Court
However, the court says lack of electoral democracy cannot b...
Imran Khan to be set free as court suspends 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case
A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justi...
Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class
A complaint was filed following the incident last week
J-K engineer's body found from Jhelum river in Baramulla 4 days after he went missing
The body of Gurmeet Singh is found from a barrage in Lower J...