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Home / India / Supreme Court refuses to modify OBC creamy layer verdict

Supreme Court refuses to modify OBC creamy layer verdict

The top court says its March 2026 verdict does not lead to retrospective reopening of completed selections, appointments or service allocations

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:47 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The Bench refused to reopen who qualified to be an OBC non-creamy layer (NCL) candidate. Photo for representation
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The Supreme Court on Friday refused to modify its March 11 judgement on the creamy layer status of candidates belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) that said parental income alone, without reference to the posts and status held by their parents in public sector undertakings and private companies.

A Bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice R Mahadevan said the verdict would not result in the retrospective reopening of completed selections, appointments or service allocations and that it would govern ongoing and subsequent selection processes, including the allocation of services to successful candidates in the Civil Services Examination (CSE), 2025.

The Bench refused to reopen who qualified to be an OBC non-creamy layer (NCL) candidate. However, it clarified that the relief granted in March was confined to parties to the proceedings.

Friday’s clarification was expected to end the uncertainty for successful candidates in CSE-2025 yet to join the foundation course as the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had not allotted cadres to these candidates or announced their training schedule in view of pendency of the matter before the top court.

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The top court clarified that its March verdict did not require a general revision of service allocations or seniority across successive recruitment years and that it did not grant any individual relief to candidates not party to the original proceedings.

“There was no direction requiring the Union Government to revisit appointments already made, revise the seniority of any person, or undertake any selection, appointment or service allocation exercise afresh,” it said.

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