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Home / India / Supreme Court refuses to reopen CBSE class 12 re-evaluation portal

Supreme Court refuses to reopen CBSE class 12 re-evaluation portal

Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant says CBSE class 12 re-evaluation portal was opened for all candidates for a specified period and reopening could trigger fresh claims

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:26 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to order the reopening of CBSE's portal for re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets for students having complaints with the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

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The OSM evaluation system of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is a digital grading method where teachers assess scanned copies of physical answer sheets on a computer instead of checking physical paper scripts.

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A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the portal was opened for all candidates for a specified period and reopening could trigger fresh claims.

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“Why should we direct them to open this window again for you? If you don’t use the bus, you miss the bus. The window was open for everyone for a specified period,” the CJI said while hearing a plea challenging the manner in which CBSE introduced the OSM system for evaluation of answer sheets.

Clarifying that he was seeking only one week’s time, the petitioner’s counsel said

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“The website crashed and many students could not apply for on-screen verification,” he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBSE, told the top court that 1.68 lakh students successfully applied during the notified window.

The Delhi High Court has already dismissed a similar challenge, he added.

The petitioners alleged that the introduction of digital scanning resulted in several irregularities, including certain pages of answer sheets not being scanned, illegible scans and answers or pages not being evaluated.

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