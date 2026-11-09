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Home / India / Supreme Court refuses to stay ban on non-vegetarian food near Somnath Temple in Gujarat

Supreme Court refuses to stay ban on non-vegetarian food near Somnath Temple in Gujarat

A Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice PB Varale, however, requested the High Court to dispose of the pending appeals in two months

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:28 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Noting that a nine-judge Bench was seized of issues relating to the interpretation of Article 25 (right to religion) in the Sabarimala case, the top court said, “Hopefully, by the time our judgment on Article 25 would also come, which will have a substantial bearing on this. Then, there might not be a need for such arguments then.” Tribune file
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The Supreme Court has refused to stay the Gujarat High Court’s order upholding the ban on the preparation, sale, and storage of non-vegetarian food within 500 meters of the Somnath Temple in the state.

A Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice PB Varale, however, requested the High Court to dispose of the pending appeals in two months.

“Since the impugned order is interim in nature, we are not inclined to interfere with the same. However, we request the High Court to expedite the hearing and dispose of the main matter…, one way or the other, within a period of two months from the date of receipt of a copy of this order,” it said in its November 6 order.

Through a notification dated August 10 under Section 33(1)(w)(ii) and Section 33(6) of the Gujarat Police Act, 1951, the District Magistrate of Gir Somnath imposed the ban in areas within 500 meters of the temple on the preparation, sale, and storage of non-vegetarian food, including eggs, on the route and areas specified at Prabhas Patan, Taluka, Veraval.

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M/S Taj Restaurant owner, Aakib Aminbhai Khan and others challenged the ban, contending that they had been carrying on lawful business of running vegetarian and non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants for the last 35-40 years.

On October 30, a Single Judge quashed the District Magistrate’s notification on the ground that it violated the fundamental right to carry out trade, business and occupation guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

However, a Division Bench of the High Court stayed the Single Judge’s order and ordered that the August 10 notification issued by the District Magistrate shall remain in force until the matter was finally adjudicated upon in view of Diwali and Gujarati New Year.

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M/S Taj Restaurant owner Aakib Aminbhai Khan challenged the Division Judge’s order before the Supreme Court.

On behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel Huzefa Ahmadi defended the Single Judge’s order, saying “You can’t force people to eat or not to eat. Dietary habits can’t be regulated by law.” There’s no power to impose such a permanent ban under the Gujarat Police Act.

“I have been operating for 40 years! If someone is eating non-vegetarian food within closed precincts, what is wrong?” Ahmadi submitted.

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However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the State of Gujarat, defended the ban.

Advocating a balanced approach, the Bench said, “Probably, they need to take a middle path... We don’t want to say anything.”

Noting that a nine-judge Bench was seized of issues relating to the interpretation of Article 25 (right to religion) in the Sabarimala case, the top court said, “Hopefully, by the time our judgment on Article 25 would also come, which will have a substantial bearing on this. Then, there might not be a need for such arguments then.”

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