The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to suspend the life sentence awarded to self-styled godman Asaram convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a 13-year-old case of a minor’s rape.

Advertisement

“We are not granting bail now. Subject to hearing the state..., we will consider (it) if there is grave necessity to grant bail... like in conditions where his life is in danger,” a Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Sheel Nagu said.

Advertisement

The Bench, however, issued notice to the Rajasthan Government on Asaram’s petition challenging the state high court’s order upholding his conviction and life sentence in the case and asked it to file its reply in two weeks.

Advertisement

The top court directed the jail authorities to extend medical facilities to Asaram, and said it will consider the grant of bail only if there is any grave health condition.

On behalf of Asaram, senior counsel DS Naidu submitted that the convict was an over 80-year-old man suffering from various ailments.

Advertisement

Asaram has challenged the Rajasthan High Court’s May 27 order upholding his conviction in the case.

The high court had acquitted co-accused Sanchita Gupta alias Shilpi and Sharat Chandra.

Asaram was convicted on April 25, 2018 of sexually assaulting a minor student at his ashram and was sentenced to life imprisonment under multiple provisions of the IPC, POCSO Act, and Juvenile Justice Act.