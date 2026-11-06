The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed former Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal’s plea seeking suspension of the 10-year sentence awarded to him in a 2013 rape case.

After a prima facie consideration of the evidence in the case — his emails and messages and arguments of senior counsel Kapil Sibal and Siddharth Agarwal for Tejpal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the State of Goa, a Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice PB Varale said that no case was made out for suspension of sentence.

Tejpal has challenged the Bombay High Court's judgment that reversed the trial court's 2021 judgment acquitting him in the case while the State of Goa has sought life imprisonment for him.

Dismissing Tejpal’s plea for exemption from surrender, the Supreme Court had on August 25 ordered him to surrender within two weeks.

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"During that 2 minutes 9 seconds, the lift door opened two times at the ground floor. Her case was that it did not open; and had it opened, she would have run out," Sibal said, adding the footage which would have shown that the lift doors opened was destroyed.

Referring to the testimony of the Grand Hyatt hotel Manager and Mitsubishi staff who said the lift automatically opened on reaching every floor, and that its doors cannot be kept closed by pressing the buttons, Sibal said, "The whole story is false.”

On behalf of the State of Goa, Meta highlighted that Tejpal was the owner of the magazine where the victim – his daughter's friend — worked. He said there are testimonies of colleagues of the victim stating that they saw her crying profusely. Mehta referred to an apology email sent by Tejpal to the victim after she raised the issue with the Magazine's then editor Shoma Chaudhary. The apology made all other arguments irrelevant, he submitted.

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The Supreme Court had on September 25 issued notice to the State of Goa on Tejpal’s appeal against a Bombay High Court order convicting and sentencing him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in the 2013 rape case. It had also issued notice to Tejpal on the State of Goa’s petition seeking enhancement of his sentence.

On August 6, the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court convicted Tejpal of raping a junior colleague in 2013 and sentenced him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment as it reversed a Goa trial court’s 2021 verdict, terming it “untenable”, “perverse” and “directly contrary to the evidence on record”.

The high court had slammed the trial court for falling prey to the notion that a complainant (rape survivor) in such cases should be a "perfect victim" and behave in a certain way. The high court had also ordered him to shell out a fine of Rs 10.21 lakh, which would go to the victim.

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On November 18, 2013, the victim complained to Tehelka's then Managing Editor about the on November 7 and November 8, 2013, incidents and the very next day Tejpal sent a formal unconditional apology to the victim for the “shameful lapse of judgment”.

Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, in the case. In February 2014, the Goa Police Crime Branch filed a charge sheet against him. He, however, was granted bail by the Supreme Court in July 2014. The prosecution's case was based on statements of the victim, her colleagues and electronic evidence such as CCTV footage, emails and WhatsApp messages.

In May 2021, a Special Court at Mapusa in Goa acquitted Tejpal of the charges of sexual assault and rape, saying there was no material on record to corroborate the allegations levelled by the victim and that her deposition “shows improvement, material contradictions, omissions and change of versions, which does not inspire confidence."

However, the high court found fault with the trial court for doubting the victim’s testimony. “The testimony of the victim, in our view, is quite natural, inspires confidence and merits acceptance… There is nothing on record that creates any doubt/disbelief or a suspicion about the evidence of the victim,” the HC said.