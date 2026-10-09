Supreme Court says Jharkhand DGP appointment rules in conflict with 2006 verdict

Noting that the rules governing the appointment of Director General of Police in Jharkhand went against its 2006 verdict in police reforms case, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked senior IPS officer Tadasha Mishra, who was appointed as police chief in the state, to respond to the Centre’s plea against her appointment.

A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant said it wanted to give an opportunity to Mishra to file her response, as she will be affected if the rules were set aside. On Jharkhand Government’s behalf, advocate Kapil Sibal told the Bench that the state was willing to revisit the rules. The Centre has challenged the “Selection and Appointment of Director General and Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand (Head of the Police Force) Regulation, 2025”, notified by the state government on January 8, 2025.

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the Centre has repeatedly told the Jharkhand Government that its rules were in the teeth of the SC’s judgment in the Prakash Singh (2006) and could not be sustained. He said if any other state has brought such rules, irrespective of the party in power, then it must go. The Bench was told that Punjab’s rules on the appointment of the DGP were also of the same nature.

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The Bench asked amicus curiae Raju Ramachandran to examine all such laws in various states and submit a report to it. The CJI said the SC would issue notices to all states whose laws/rules on DGP’s appointment went against the law laid down in Prakash Singh’s case.