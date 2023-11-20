New Delhi, November 20
The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the office of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on a plea of the state government accusing him of not granting assent to several bills cleared by the legislative assembly.
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate KK Venugopal, alleging delay on the part of the governor in granting assent to eight bills.
The top court also issued a notice to Attorney General R Venkataramani asking that either he or Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assist it in the hearing. The court will now hear the Kerala government's plea on Friday.
"This is an endemic situation. The governors do not realise that they are part of the legislature under Article 168 of the Constitution," Venugopal said.
In its plea, the state of Kerala claimed that Governor Khan is delaying the consideration of eight bills that have been passed by the state assembly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court seeks reply from Centre, Kerala governor's office on state govt's plea alleging delay in granting assent to bills
The bench takes note of the submissions of senior advocate K...
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: PM Modi speaks to Dhami on rescue operations, says need to maintain workers' morale
The prime minister says it is necessary to maintain the mora...
Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 338 at 8 am on Monday
Viral video: Alcohol, meat served at 'dance party' at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara complex; Sikh leaders demand dissolution of PMU headed by Muslims
Want Pakistan to hand over the management of gurdwara to a S...
Indian-origin man dies in car accident in US
Piyush Patel is hit by a car on Saturday evening while he wa...