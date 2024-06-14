 Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, NTA on petitions seeking CBI probe into 'irregularities' in NEET-UG; hearing on July 8 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, NTA on petitions seeking CBI probe into 'irregularities' in NEET-UG; hearing on July 8

Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, NTA on petitions seeking CBI probe into 'irregularities' in NEET-UG; hearing on July 8

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath also issues notice on NTA’s plea seeking transfer of all cases on NEET-UG row from various high courts to the top court

Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, NTA on petitions seeking CBI probe into 'irregularities' in NEET-UG; hearing on July 8

NEET applicants and doctors demonstrate a protest at the HRD ministry, demanding retest, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: MUKESH AGGARWAL



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, June 14

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre and National Testing Agency (NTA) on petitions seeking a CBI probe into alleged paper leak and irregularities in NEET-UG 2024, in which 67 students got a perfect score of 720 out of 720.

Asking the Centre and NTA to respond to the petitions seeking a CBI probe into alleged paper leak and malpractices in NEET-UG, a Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath asked them to respond in two weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on July 8 when certain other petitions on the issue would also be taken up.

As the petitioners’ advocates said it’s a question of lakhs of students and that candidates were committing suicides, the Bench asked them not to make any emotional arguments. It said no ex-parte order could be passed on their plea for a CBI probe without hearing the counsel for the Centre and NTA.

Besides a CBI probe into alleged paper leak and other irregularities, the petitioners have also sought cancellation of NEET-UG – results of which were declared on June 4.

The Bench – which also included Justice Sandeep Mehta – also issued notices to various parties on NTA’s petition seeking transfer of cases pending in various high courts on the NEET-UG row to the top court to avoid multiplicity of litigation.

Now both sets of petitions will be taken up for hearing on July 8.

The Bench allowed NTA to withdraw three other petitions seeking transfer of cases from high courts to the top court on the issue of grant of grace marks to 1,563 candidates on account of loss of time during the May 5 NEET-UG.

Amid allegations of paper leak and other malpractices in NEET-UG, the Centre on Thursday scrapped the grace marks given on account of loss of time to 1,563 NEET-UG candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses.

These candidates will be given an option to take a retest on June 23 and the results would be declared by June 30, 2024 so that counselling likely to start from July 6, 2024 onwards was not affected, the Centre had said.

The decision was taken in meetings held by the NTA grievance redressal committee on June 10, 11 and 12 to allay fears of candidates about any possible irregularities.

However, the top court had to stay the counselling process for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in more than 700 government and private institutions across India even as it noted that sanctity of the examination had been affected and that it needed answers from NTA.

Around 22 lakh students appeared for NEET-UG conducted on May 5 by NTA across 4,750 centres in 511 cities and 14 centres abroad for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in more than 700 government and private institutions.

As many as 67 students got a perfect score of 720 out of 720 and some of the Rank 1 holders had the same sequence of roll numbers which raised suspicion of malpractice and irregularities. The majority of them were from the same examination centres in Rajasthan (11), Tamil Nadu (8), Maharashtra (7), Haryana (6) and four each from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. In 2019 and 2020, there was one topper each while there were three toppers in 2021, one in 2022, and two in 2023.

A large number of students protested in Delhi on June 10 demanding a probe into alleged irregularities in NEET-UG. They alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh’s decision of keeping his marriage a secret, it’s about ‘keeping family safe'

2
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

3
Trending

When you have Pakistani dad and Indian father-in-law to take to high-volatile India-Pakistan match together

4
India

Spymaster Ajit Doval reappointed National Security Adviser; PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM

5
Punjab

Ahead of Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll, Bhagwant Mann may shift to rented abode near Jalandhar Cantt

6
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

7
Business

RIL’s Jio gets space regulator’s nod to launch satellite internet

8
Trending

‘Meloni namaste karna sikh gayi’: Italian PM welcomes guests with ‘namaste’ at G7 Summit in Italy

9
Trending

“State of emergency” on Pakistan’s elimination from T20 World Cup

10
Diaspora

Fire tragedy: Kuwait identifies bodies of 45 Indians, 3 Filipino nationals; New Delhi sending C-130J aircraft to bring back mortal remains of Indians

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

Top News

IAF plane with 45 bodies of Indians takes off from Kuwait

IAF plane carrying bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Kochi

One from Punjab and one from Haryana among dead

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire tragedy was sole breadwinner of his family

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire was sole breadwinner of his family

Hoshiarpur native Himat Rai was among those killed in a deva...

Punjab hikes power rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

Punjab hikes power rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

Industry has been demanding relief but gets a shock with the...

J-K Reasi attack: Terrorist didn’t stop firing at bus even after it fell in gorge, says survivor

J-K Reasi attack: Terrorist didn’t stop firing at bus even after it fell into gorge, says survivor

The terrorists were targeting the bus driver and the vehicle...

Supreme Court seeks response of Centre, NTA on plea for CBI probe into ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, NTA on petitions seeking CBI probe into 'irregularities' in NEET-UG; hearing on July 8

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath also issues noti...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

6 kiosks of migrants burnt, case registered; Aujla flays incident

Hold MC elections, clean up civic mess, BJP tells Punjab CM Mann

Hope for Ferozepur-Patti rail link revives after Ravneet Bittu’s elevation as MoS Railways

Farmers protest, want transformers replaced

Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Purohit bins MC resolution

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Banwarilal Purohit bins MC resolution

No double parking fee for outstation vehicles in Chandigarh

Won’t run unsold liquor vends, CITCO tells dept

Mohali: Student objects to assault on woman, stabbed

Finance Secy gets additional charge

Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

Delhi excise 'scam': Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court seeks police stand on Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea

Two tankers seized for stealing water from Munak canal in Delhi

Atishi meets Kejriwal in Tihar over water crisis

Tanker mafia active in Haryana, Delhi Govt tells top court

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

DC orders registration of FIRs against people indulging in illegal mining in district

Jalandhar West by-election: Candidates can file nomination papers from June 14 to 21

Undeterred by extreme heat, workers of Pendu Mazdoor Union stage dharna at DAC

Despite daytime entry ban, heavy vehicles ply on city roads causing traffic hazards

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Massive fire breaks out at MC godown

Weather in city likely to stay dry

Acting Tough : GLADA launches drive against illegal structures

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

Bike rams into parked car, rider dead