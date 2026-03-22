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Home / India / Supreme Court seeks updated details on prisons, including overcrowding, from states, UTs

Supreme Court seeks updated details on prisons, including overcrowding, from states, UTs

In its March 17 order, the Bench also directed states, UTs to furnish details regarding number of women’s prisons and measures taken to ensure education and overall welfare of children living with female inmates

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:01 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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The Bench directed that the data include jail-wise capacity, total prisoners, overcrowding percentage, among other details. File photo
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The Supreme Court has sought by May 18 updated details from all states and Union territories relating to jails, including the sanctioned capacity of each prison and steps taken to check overcrowding. 

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In its March 17 order, a Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta also directed states and UTs to furnish details regarding the number of women’s prisons in their respective jurisdiction and the facilities available in them and the measures taken to ensure education and overall welfare of children living with the female inmates.

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Senior advocate and amicus curiae Gaurav Agrawal -- assisting the Bench in a suo motu case on inhuman conditions in jails -- drew the top court’s attention to the fact that the data placed on record by the states and UTs pertained to 2023.

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The Bench said the data shall include jail-wise capacity of each prison, total number of prisoners, percentage of overcrowding in each jail, steps proposed to address overcrowding, details of women's jails, facilities provided to women prisoners and children accompanying them (including educational and medical facilities), sanctioned strength of prison staff, existing vacancies, steps taken to fill them, along with all ancillary aspects relating to prison administration.

It directed the states and UTs to furnish complete particulars indicating the sanctioned capacity of each prison and the total number of prisoners lodged as on March 1, 2026, along with jail-wise details reflecting the extent of occupancy.

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The top court said the states and UTs would file comprehensive affidavits, duly sworn by the home secretary, providing the requisite details by May 18, and posted the matter for further hearing on May 26.

It asked its Registry to forward copies of the affidavits received from states and UTs to Agrawal for preparing a comprehensive note detailing the statistics and information provided by them.

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