Supreme Court stays probe against Keralam ex-CM Vijayan in bribery case

The Supreme Court stayed for a week an investigation against Keralam ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and his son-in-law PA Mohamed Riyas in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) bribery case.

A Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana allowed Vijayan and others to approach the Division Bench of the Kerala HC against a single judge order to register an FIR against the ex-CM.

Advertisement

“We will allow the FIR to exist, but we will stall the investigation. This is not a court-directed investigation. This is an ED request, or a PMLA request under Section 66(2)…,” the Bench said.

Advertisement

“Go ahead with your prosecution. Don’t extend your hand beyond your statutory limits. We are making it very clear. Don’t use the process of statutory powers to meddle into the statutory domain of other entities. Okay? We are fully clear what you have done, what the high court has done. We will maintain the FIR, but no investigation until and unless these issues are decided by the appellate forum,” it said.

“We set aside the impugned order and permit the petitioners to pursue the appeal before the Division Bench. We make it clear that our observations are limited to the issue at hand, that is, the locus (standi) of the petitioners to prefer the appeal, and not an expression of opinion on merits.

Advertisement

“To enable the petitioners to pursue the appeal on merits, we give liberty to the petitioners to pursue the appeal as well as seek interim relief in accordance with law. To enable the petitioners to do so, we direct that the investigation in the impugned FIR shall remain stayed for a week,” the apex court said.