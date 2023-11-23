Supreme Court to consider open-court hearing on petitions seeking review of same-sex marriage verdict

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, November 23

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider granting an open-court hearing to petitioners seeking review of its verdict refusing to recognise same-sex marriages in India.

"We will look at it and decide," a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi after he mentioned the matter.

“All judges (on the five-judge Constitution Bench) agree that there is discrimination...If there is discrimination then there has to be a remedy. Lives of a large number of people depend…We have urged for an open-court hearing. It’s to be listed on November 28…We are seeking an open-court hearing,” Rohatgi submitted.

Review petitions are generally heard “in chamber” -- and not in an open court--by a procedure called “hearing by circulation” where advocates representing the parties are not allowed to argue. But in exceptional cases, the top court allows open-court hearing, if convinced about its need.

Holding that there’s no fundamental right to marry, the Supreme Court had on October 17 refused to allow same-sex marriages in India even as it directed the Centre to set up a high-powered committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary to decide the rights and entitlements of persons in queer unions.

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud had unanimously turned down petitions seeking to allow same-sex marriages under the Special Marriage Act, saying it’s for Parliament to effect changes in the law for validating such unions.

There were four judgments – one each pronounced by CJI Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice PS Narasimha. Justice Hima Kohli had agreed with Justice Bhat. In their verdicts, the judges had agreed on certain issues and differed on others.

As Justice Bhat retired last month, the Bench will have to be re-constituted by the CJI in his administrative capacity before the review petitions are taken up for hearing – either “in chamber” or in an “open court”.

“The Constitution does not expressly recognise a fundamental right to marry,” wrote the CJI. Similarly, Justice Bhat ruled, “There is no unqualified right to marriage except that recognised by a statute including space left by custom.”

While CJI and Justice Kaul ruled in favour of civil union, Justice Bhat, Justice Kohli and Justice Narasimha opined against it.

The Constitution Bench had directed the government to set up a high-powered committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary to decide the rights and entitlements of persons in queer unions.

The Centre had submitted that same-sex marriage was not in conformity with societal morality and Indian ethos and would cause a “complete havoc” with the delicate balance of personal laws. However, the top court had ruled that transgender persons in heterosexual relationships have a right to marry as per the existing statutory laws or personal laws.

By a majority of 3:2, the Constitution Bench also upheld one of the adoption regulations that prohibited unmarried and queer couples from adopting children.

Contending that Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution guaranteed all persons the right to marry a person of their choice, including LGBTQIA+ persons, the petitioners had contended that the Special Marriage Act (SMA) violated the right to dignity and decisional autonomy of LGBTQIA+ persons and, therefore, violated right to life and liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

However, the Constitution Bench had rejected their contention, saying, “This court cannot either strike down the constitutional validity of SMA or read words into the SMA because of its institutional limitations.”

