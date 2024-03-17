 Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Monday : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Monday

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Monday

ED alleges that the AAP leader was seeking repeated adjournments in the trial court

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Monday

AAP leader Satyendar Jain. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

The Supreme Court will pronounce on Monday its verdict on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain’s petition seeking regular bail in a money laundering case.

A Bench led by Justice Bela M Trivedi—which had reserved its judgement on January 17 after hearing the arguments of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi for Jain and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju for the Enforcement Directorate (ED)—is also expected to deliver its verdict on the bail plea of co-accused Ankush Jain on March 18.

Arrested on May 30 last year by the ED, Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. The case emanates from a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He has challenged the April 6, 2023 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the money laundering case.

The top court had on May 26 granted a six-week interim bail to the AAP leader on medical grounds. Since then, his interim bail has been extended several times.

While extending the interim bail, the top court had earlier asked him not to make the pendency of the case before it a ruse to delay the trial proceedings.

The Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea of Jain, noting the witnesses’ claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator and fund provider in the alleged crime.

The high court had said the senior AAP leader was an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence. He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019.

The ED has alleged that the AAP leader was seeking repeated adjournments in the trial court on grounds that his bail plea was pending before the apex court. The probe agency has alleged that Jain has taken as many as 16 dates from the trial court.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Satyendar Jain #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

2
India

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

3
Himachal

Bypolls to 6 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh to be held along with Lok Sabha election on June 1

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

5
Haryana

40 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari; 3 critical

6
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

7
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

8
Comment

‘Arun Khetarpal story was waiting to be told’

9
Comment

Bhagat Singh, martyr and thinker

10
India

Strict action against perpetrators of violence: MEA on Gujarat University incident

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

Future Gaming and Hotel Services donated Rs 509 crore to DMK

International students at Gujarat University attacked for offering namaz in hostel; 2 hospitalised

Strict action against perpetrators of violence: MEA on Gujarat University incident

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said ...

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

Yadav was among six people named in an FIR lodged in Noida o...

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

This is the second case registered under the anti-money laun...

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

The suspect opened fire and Constable Amritpal Singh was str...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC proposes budget of ~456.61 cr for 2024-25

Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

4 acquitted in 4-yr-old NDPS, Arms Act case

Finally, bridge comes up to mitigate sufferings of Gurdaspur villagers

Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor recovered from Tarn Taran villages

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

‘Fake’ case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says AAP leader Atishi on ED summons to Kejriwal

Lok Sabha poll: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25

Vote against ‘dictatorship’: Kejri to public

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

28 new vehicles added to cops’ fleet

Man held with foreign revolver

Ban on carrying weapons, firearms in Hoshiarpur district

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Civic body starts removing illegal political ads from city

Forging passports for criminals: Staffer of Civil Surgeon’s office, cop among three detained from Patiala

A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

14-year-old girl ends her life

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college