Supreme Court to examine if ED can move HCs under Article 226 of Constitution

Can the Enforcement Directorate (ED) file a writ petition before high courts under Article 226 of the Constitution for enforcement of its rights as a ‘juristic person’?

A Supreme Court Bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday agreed to examine the issue as it asked the probe agency to respond to petitions filed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments challenging an order passed by the Kerala High Court which upheld the ED’s locus standi to file writ petitions under Article 226.

A juristic person is a non-human legal entity recognised by the law entitled to sue and get sued like a human being. Article 226 of the Constitution empowers high courts to issue writs such as Habeas Corpus, Mandamus, Certiorari, Prohibition, Quo Warranto for enforcement of fundamental rights and other legal rights against any person or authority, including the government.

The Kerala High Court had on September 26, 2025, upheld a single judge’s order staying the judicial inquiry into the ED probe of the 2020 gold smuggling through diplomatic channels.

The judicial inquiry headed by Justice (Retd) VK Mohanan was set up following allegations that ED officials coerced the accused to implicate political leaders, including the CM, in the gold smuggling case.

The high court had dismissed an appeal filed by the Kerala government challenging the single bench’s interim stay order, saying the appeal lacked merit, and the single judge committed no error in entertaining the ED’s petition and staying the inquiry.

The case originated from a May 7, 2021, state govt notification ordering a judicial inquiry under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, against ED officials accused of coercing the accused to implicate political leaders.

The inquiry commission was mandated to examine evidence, including an audio clip attributed to accused Swapna Suresh and a letter by accused Sandeep Nair, both alleging coercion by ED officers.

ED deputy director had moved the high court questioning the state’s authority to order an inquiry against a central investigating agency.

The single judge held that the ED had the right to approach the court and granted an interim stay of the notification on August 11, 2021, prompting the state government to file an appeal.