Supreme Court to examine if woman can be tried in rape case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

Wondering if a woman can be booked for rape and gang-rape, the Supreme Court has stayed the arrest of a 61-year-old widow from Punjab implicated in rape case filed against her son.

A Bench led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy asked the Punjab Government to respond in four weeks to the petition filed by the woman who has been named in the case filed by her daughter-in-law.

The Bench, which also included Justice Sanjay Karol, granted protection from arrest to the woman even as it asked her to cooperate with the probe. It agreed to examine the matter after the woman’s counsel Rishi Malhotra cited a top court verdict to contend that a woman could not be charged with rape. Malhotra argued that except the charge under Section 376(2)(n) IPC (repeated rape), all other penal sections in the FIR were bailable.

The complainant was initially in a long-distance relationship with US-based elder son of the woman, a widow, but they never met in person, it was alleged. The FIR alleged that the complainant started living with the widow after entering into wedlock with her son at a virtual marriage ceremony.

Later, the younger son of the widow visited them from Portugal. The widow claimed that after the arrival of her younger son, the complainant and her family pressured her to end the informal marriage with her elder son. When the younger son was about to leave for Portugal, the complainant insisted that he take her along but he left alone.

A compromise was reached and the widow gave the complainant Rs 11 lakh for ending the marriage with her elder son. The complainant then approached the local police and lodged an FIR against the widow and her younger son, levelling the charge of rape and certain other criminal charges.

Reply sought in four weeks

A Bench led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy asked the Punjab Government to respond in four weeks to the petition filed by the woman who has been named in the case filed by her daughter-in-law.

#Supreme Court