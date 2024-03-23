Supreme Court to frame norms on consultation to appoint Lokayukta

New Delhi, March 22
Maintaining that the issue has nationwide ramifications, the Supreme Court on Friday said it would lay down the guidelines for the consultation process to be followed by Chief Ministers, High Court Chief Justices and the Leaders of the Opposition for appointment of the Lokayukta in states.
Acting on a petition filed by LoP Umang Singhar challenging the appointment of Justice (retired) Satyendra Kumar Singh as the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta earlier this month, a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also issued a notice to the state government as the LoP alleged that he was not consulted.
“Bearing in mind the countrywide ramifications, it will be appropriate for this court to lay down parameters for conducting an effective consultation in such matters. This has a countrywide impact because what should be the procedure followed by the state for appointment of Lokayukta when there is a provision that LoP should be a member... some procedure modalities have to be fixed,” the SC said.
