 Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs

Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has on February 13 issued notice to the Centre on a PIL filed by Association for Democratic Reforms

Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs

The issue assumes significance in the wake of recent resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel.



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 13

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up on March 15 petitions challenging the newly enacted law on appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners in which the CJI has been replaced by a Union Cabinet Minister to be nominated by the Prime Minister in the three-member selection panel.

"We just got a message from the Chief Justice of India...The matter is listed for Friday," a Bench led by Justice Khanna told advocate Prashant Bhushan after he mentioned the petition filed by Association for Democratic Reforms for urgent listing.

The issue assumes significance in the wake of recent resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel, rendering the EC to be a one-man body led by CEC Rajiv Kumar.

Steps are afoot to appoint two Election Commissioners and a fresh petition has also been filed seeking to restrain the government from appointing ECs under the new law.

The top court had on February 13 refused to stay the newly-enacted law on appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

The Bench had, however, issued notice to the Centre on ADR’s PIL challenging the validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and the other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Condition of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, notified in the official gazette on December 28, 2023.

The ADR contended that the law was contrary to the Constitution Bench verdict which directed the inclusion of the CJI in the three-member selection panel to pick the CEC and ECs.

In January, the Bench had issued notice to the Centre on another PIL filed by Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaya Thakur challenging the law on the grounds that it gave sweeping powers to the Centre by dropping the CJI from the three-member selection panel. Besides Thakur, Gopal Singh, an advocate, had also challenged the validity of the law.

Ending the 73-year-old system of the government appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, the Supreme Court had on March 2 last year ordered creation of a three-member panel comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha or leader of largest opposition party and the CJI to select them. In a unanimous verdict, a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Justice KM Joseph (since retired) had, however, said, “This norm will continue to hold good till a law is made by Parliament.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

A month after Sidhu Moosewala's mother's pregnancy news, late Punjabi singer's father shares cryptic post saying 'there are so many rumours...'

2
Trending

Pakistan’s First Lady: Who is Asifa Bhutto Zardari and how does this landmark move elevate her

3
Patiala

Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

4
India

Total of 22,217 electoral bonds purchased from April 1, 2019 to February 15, 2024, SBI tells Supreme Court

5
Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wins trust vote in Assembly

6
Haryana

Upstaged, ‘kingmaker’ JJP faces uphill battle in Haryana

7
Punjab

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests

8
India

BJP announces 2nd list of 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election; Nitin Gadkari to contest from Nagpur, ML Khattar from Karnal

9
Chandigarh

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution passed by Chandigarh MC House

10
Haryana

ML Khattar resigns as MLA of Karnal, says CM Saini will take care of constituency

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

SBI files compliance affidavit in Supreme Court; says it has furnished details of electoral bonds to Election Commission

Total of 22,217 electoral bonds purchased from April 1, 2019 to February 15, 2024, SBI tells Supreme Court

The SBI says as per the court's direction, it has made avail...

Election Commission will disclose electoral bonds’ details in time: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Jammu

Election Commission will disclose electoral bonds’ details in time: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Jammu

CEC’s assertion comes in wake of SC directing SBI to submit ...

BJP announces 2nd list of 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election; Nitin Gadkari to contest from Nagpur, ML Khattar from Karnal

BJP announces 2nd list of 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election; Nitin Gadkari to contest from Nagpur, ML Khattar from Karnal

Anurag Thakur, Suresh Kashyap, Ashok Tanwar, Piyush Goyal fi...

SKM to hold ‘mahapanchayat’ in Delhi on Thursday; police allow gathering of 5,000 farmers, no tractor-trolleys allowed

SKM to hold ‘mahapanchayat’ in Delhi on Thursday; police allow gathering of 5,000 farmers, no tractor-trolleys allowed

Three Delhi borders—Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur—witness heavy...

Haryana Assembly session to prove govt’s majority gets under way

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wins trust vote in Assembly Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wins trust vote in Assembly

The confidence motion is passed with voice vote


Cities

View All

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Amritsar MC Commissioner pays visit to Ram Bagh, okays funds for revamp

Registration for e-rickshaws begins in Amritsar

Lack of warning signs at road construction projects a threat to commuters’ lives in Amritsar

Amritsar: Ministerial staff burn copies of Budget for ignoring them

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

AAP, Congress, Mayor hold joint press conference, criticise Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit over free water agenda

AAP, Congress criticise UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit after he rejects their free water resolution

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution passed by Chandigarh MC House

Three held for robbing cash collector of Rs 11 lakh near Elante mall in Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at music firm owners in Mohali

Gang of bike thieves busted in Mohali

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

NHAI asks Paytm FASTag users to procure new one from another bank by March 15

Senior bureaucrat Rahul Singh appointed new CBSE chief

Delhi High Court refuses to interfere with ITAT order in Congress’ tax demand case

Delhi High Court seeks JNU’s stand on plea challenging students’ union elections

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Improvement Trust fined for failing to give possession of plot

Illegal mining in villages: 12 suspects held, 14 cases registered, claim police

Migrant woman found murdered

Jalandhar Admn all set for smooth conduct of LS elections: DC

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

Sensor-based smart traffic lights to come up at 42 main junctions in Ludhiana

Govt college official booked for sexually harassing asst professor

A first: Locomotor disabled students get motorised wheelchairs in Punjab

MCH expansion work to miss another deadline

Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Orientation programme at Lakshmi Bai Institute

Ex-servicemen lash out at Centre for not conceding their demands