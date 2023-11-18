Supreme Court to hear on Monday pleas alleging delay by Centre in clearing names recommended by collegium

PTI

New Delhi, November 18

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday two petitions, including one alleging a delay on the Centre's part in clearing the names recommended by the collegium for appointment and transfer of judges.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sudhanshu Dhulia and Sandeep Mehta is slated to hear the matter.

While hearing the pleas on November 7, the apex court said it was "troublesome" that the Centre was selectively picking, choosing and appointing judges whose names were recommended by the collegium for appointment to the higher judiciary.

It had also expressed concern over the pendency of names recommended for transfer from one high court to another.

"The pendency of transfer matters is an issue of great concern as it has been selectively done. The attorney general submits that the issue is being taken up by him with the government," the bench had said.

"We have emphasised to him again that once these people are already appointed as judges, where they perform judicial duties should not really be a matter of concern to the government and we hope that a situation would not come to pass where this court or the collegium has to take a decision which would not be palatable," it had said.

The top court had said 14 recommendations were pending with the government to which there has been no response.

