Supreme Court to hear PILs on judges' appointment delay today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 8

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday petitions alleging inordinate delay on the part of the Centre in clearing the names recommended by the Collegium for appointment and transfer of HC judges.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul — which had expressed displeasure over the government’s attitude on the issue — would take up PILs on judicial appointments on October 9.

The Supreme Court and the government have been at loggerheads for quite some time over the Collegium system of appointment of judges that has been in place since 1993. Then Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in December last year termed it “alien” to the Constitution.

Justice Kaul — the senior-most judge after CJI DY Chandrachud — is part of the Supreme Court Collegium that controls appointment of judges to the higher judiciary.

After a lull of seven months, the government and the judiciary appeared to be headed for another round of confrontation over judicial appointments with the Supreme Court on September 26 pointing fingers at the Centre for sitting over 70 recommendations for appointment and transfer of HC judges.

“There were 80 recommendations pending until last week when 10 names were cleared. Now, the figure is 70 — of which 26 recommendations are of transfer of judges; nine are pending without being returned to the Collegium; and one case is of appointment of the Chief Justice to Manipur,” the Bench had said.

