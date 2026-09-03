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Home / India / Supreme Court to host BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum from September 4 to 6

Supreme Court to host BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum from September 4 to 6

On the opening day, the CJI will hold a series of bilateral meetings with heads of judicial delegations and will meet judicial leaders from Russia, China, Egypt, Indonesia, the UAE, Belarus, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Iran and Uzbekistan

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:08 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court of India will host BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum here from September 4 to 6, bringing together chief justices, presidents of supreme courts and senior judicial leaders from BRICS member states and partner countries.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant will hold bilateral meetings with senior judicial leaders from BRICS member states and partner countries.

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“The forum will provide a platform for dialogue among the participating judiciaries and for exchange of views on contemporary issues relating to justice delivery, international dispute resolution, technology and sustainable development,” read a Supreme Court statement.

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On the opening day, the CJI will hold a series of bilateral meetings with heads of judicial delegations and will meet judicial leaders from Russia, China, Egypt, Indonesia, the UAE, Belarus, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Iran and Uzbekistan.

The bilateral meetings will provide an opportunity for direct interaction and exchange of views on matters of mutual judicial interest and will further strengthen engagement among the participating judiciaries, the statement read.

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The substantive sessions of the forum will focus on four important areas such as mediation and international commercial disputes – examining mediation as a strategic mechanism for resolving international commercial disputes in a globalised economy; cross-border enforcement of arbitral awards – discussing challenges in enforcement and the prospects for greater procedural harmonisation; Artificial Intelligence and the judiciary – exploring digital innovation, Artificial Intelligence and the future of judicial administration; and judicial leadership and sustainable development – considering the role of the judiciary in ecological governance and the advancement of sustainable energy systems.

The forum is also expected to encourage closer judicial dialogue, promote exchange of experiences and deepen cooperation among BRICS member states and partner countries on emerging legal and institutional issues.

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