Supreme Court to take up pleas on appointment of CEC, ECs tomorrow

New Delhi, March 13

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up on March 15 petitions challenging the newly enacted law on appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) in which the CJI has been replaced by a Union Cabinet minister to be nominated by the Prime Minister in the three-member selection panel.

“We just got a message from the Chief Justice of India...The matter is listed for Friday,” a Bench led by Justice Khanna told advocate Prashant Bhushan after he mentioned the petition filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) for urgent listing. The issue assumes significance in the wake of recent resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel, rendering the EC to be a one-man body led by CEC Rajiv Kumar.

Steps are afoot to appoint two ECs and a fresh petition has also been filed seeking to restrain the government from appointing them under the new law.

The three-member selection committee headed by PM Modi is to meet at 12 pm on Thursday to select candidates for the two vacant posts, sources said on Wednesday. The committee will deliberate on replacements for former ECs Goel and Anup Chandra Pandey.

While Pandey retired on February 15, Goel resigned on March 9.

The much-awaited meeting is taking place amid speculation that the Lok Sabha elections may be announced soon after the selection of the two ECs.

The top court had on February 13 refused to stay the newly-enacted law on appointment of the CEC and ECs.

The Bench had, however, issued a notice to the Centre on ADR’s PIL challenging the validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and the other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Condition of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, notified in the official gazette on December 28, 2023.

In January, the Bench had issued notice to the Centre on another PIL filed by Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaya Thakur challenging the law on the grounds that it gave sweeping powers to the Centre by dropping the CJI from the three-member selection panel.

