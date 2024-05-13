Supreme Court trashes plea for removal of Kejriwal as CM, says it is up to Delhi L-G to act

New Delhi, May 13
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister after his arrest in a money-laundering case related to excise policy scam.
"It is up to Delhi L-G to act if he wants to but we will not interfere," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said.
The court said it is a matter of propriety but there is no legal right seeking removal of Kejriwal as chief minister following his arrest.
“When the matter was being heard we had posed the same question to them. Ultimately, it is a matter of propriety and there is no legal right,” the bench told the petitioner.
The top court was hearing a plea by petitioner Kant Bhati challenging the Delhi High Court's order dated April 10 by which his plea was dismissed.
