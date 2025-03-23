DT
PT
Home / India / Supreme Court uploads pics of burnt cash; judge denies allegation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Justice Yashwant Varma
In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court on Saturday night released the probe report submitted by Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya along with Justice Yashwant Varma’s response denying the allegations.

It also uploaded on its website the documents, including photos and video substantiating the allegations of the discovery of unaccounted currency at Justice Varma’s residence. The videos and photographs were taken by the Delhi Police during the firefighting operation on March 14.

In his response, Justice Varma said, “I state unequivocally that no cash was ever placed in that storeroom either by me or any of my family members and strongly denounce the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to us. The very idea or suggestion that this cash was kept or stored by us is totally preposterous.”

“The suggestion that one would store cash in an open, freely accessible and commonly used storeroom near the staff quarters or in an outhouse verges on the incredible and incredulous. It is a room which is completely disassociated from my living areas and a boundary wall demarcates my living area from that outhouse. I only wish that the media had conducted some inquiry before I came to be indicted and defamed in the Press,” Justice Varma stated.

