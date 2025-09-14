Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging Waqf Amendment Act on Monday

The Supreme Court will on Monday pronounce its interim order on petitions seeking a stay on the provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 which did away with the concept of ‘waqf by user’.

‘Waqf by user’ was a practice where a property was recognised as a Muslim endowment (waqf) based on its long-term, uninterrupted use for such purposes, even if there wasn’t a formal, written declaration of waqf by the owner.

A Bench of CJI BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih reserved the verdict on May 22 after hearing marathon arguments for three days from senior counsel Kapil Sibal, AM Singhvi, Rajeev Dhavan and Huzefa Ahmadi for the petitioners; Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre and senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Ranjit Kumar who represented governments of Rajasthan and Haryana, respectively, who supported the Centre.

The case is listed for pronouncement of verdict on September 15 at 10.30 am.

During the hearing, the Bench had reiterated that there’s a presumption of constitutionality in favour of a law passed by Parliament. “There is a presumption of constitutionality in favour of every statute. For interim relief, you have to make out a very strong and glaring case. Otherwise, presumption of constitutionality will be there…we don’t need to say more,” the Bench had said on May 20.

The CJI had pointed out that the requirement of registration of Waqfs had been there under the previous laws of 1923 and 1954.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 was notified on April 5, 2025. The top court had on April 17 deferred passing any interim orders in the matter after the Centre undertook not to make any appointments to waqf councils and waqf boards or de-notify existing waqf properties — including ‘waqf by user’ or ‘waqf by deed’ properties already declared by notification or gazetted.

The Bench has identified three key issues — Waqf by user, nomination of non-Muslims to the Waqf Council and state Waqf Boards, and identification of government land as Waqf property – for consideration at this stage for passing interim orders.

On behalf of the petitioners, Sibal had contended that an irreparable injury would be caused if the provisions were activated. Alleging that the amendment was a “complete departure from historical legal and constitutional principles” and a means to “capture waqf through a non-judicial process”, he had said, “This is a case about the systematic capture of waqf properties. The government cannot dictate what issues can be raised...”

Contending that waqf isn’t an essential part of Islam and waqf boards discharge secular functions, the Centre has defended the inclusion of non-Muslims in waqf boards, saying the amended law dealt with secular aspects of waqf.

“Waqf is an Islamic concept. But it is not an essential part of Islam. Waqf is nothing but just charity in Islam…Charity is recognised in every religion. It is part of Christianity also, but the Supreme Court says it’s not an essential part. Hindus have a system of daan, Sikhs also have (charity). But it’s not an essential part of any religion,” Mehta had said.

Mehta had defended a provision which says only a person, who has been practicing Islam for the last five years, can create waqf by saying the condition was necessary to prevent fraudulent waqfs and not to deny genuine religious expression. “If a Hindu wants to create a charitable institution, there are existing legal routes. Why use waqf?... Charity can be done by non-Muslims by creating trusts...” he said.

The Solicitor General justified the tribal land exclusion clause under the amended waqf law, saying Scheduled Tribes in scheduled areas were a constitutionally protected class, and the amendment respected that status.

Under the amended waqf law, only self-owned resources can be declared as Waqf after ensuring the inheritance rights of women and children and the DC will determine that land being donated by a Muslim is actually in his ownership. It also empowers state governments to nominate members, including representatives from backward classes and both Shia and Sunni communities to Waqf boards.