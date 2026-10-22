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Home / India / Supreme Courts appoints ex-judge mediator in Rajpal Yadav case

Supreme Courts appoints ex-judge mediator in Rajpal Yadav case

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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“The mediator shall fix his own fee in consultation with the parties,” the court said in its October 15 order. 
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The Supreme Court has appointed former Delhi HC judge Justice Najmi Waziri as the sole mediator to resolve a cheque dishonour dispute involving actor Rajpal Yadav.

“We appoint Justice Najmi Waziri, former Judge of the Delhi HC, as the sole mediator to resolve the dispute between the parties. The parties are directed to contact the learned mediator on his mobile number … and fix a date for appearance,” a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said.

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“The mediator shall fix his own fee in consultation with the parties,” it said in its October 15 order.

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