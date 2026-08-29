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Home / India / Supreme Court's three-day Special Lok Adalat settles 1,712 cases

Supreme Court's three-day Special Lok Adalat settles 1,712 cases

48-year-old trade dispute among cases resolved in 'Samadhan Samaroh' 2026

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:12 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court's three-day Special Lok Adalat held last week as part of the 'Samadhan Samaroh' 2026 initiative settled 1,712 cases.

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The Special Lok Adalat was held from August 21 to 23 was an initiative named ‘Supreme Court Action for Mediated Adjudication and Disputes Harmonization Across Nation’ -- undertaken under the guidance of CJI Surya Kant.

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According to information provided by the Supreme Court, 3,285 cases were listed while 1,664 cases were settled or disposed of. Further 48 cases were resolved through mediation, taking the overall number of cases disposed of to 1,712.

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Several old disputes, including a 48-year-old trade dispute, 47-year-old tenancy battle and an Ayodhya property dispute were resolved with the help of a digitally signed agreement transmitted from Dubai.

The court said an amount of Rs 240.94 crore was disbursed during the three days. The Lok Adalat benches were presided over by the CJI and comprised other senior judges, judges, senior advocates and advocates-on-record, assisted by senior registrars and other officials of the Supreme Court Registry.

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The benches encouraged parties to arrive at settlements voluntarily through dialogue and consensus.

The matters taken up included matrimonial and property disputes, motor accident claims, land acquisition and compensation cases, tax matters, and service and labour disputes.

The initiative highlighted the benefits of consensual dispute resolution, including reducing litigation time and costs, providing greater certainty and finality to litigants, reducing pendency and conserving judicial time, the top court said.

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