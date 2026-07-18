Just ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has gone on complete voice rest, citing medical advice.

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Sule has found herself at the centre of a political storm after saying that the NCP (SP) would examine the new draft of the delimitation bill linked to women's reservation and may support it if it guarantees a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats for all states.

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Besides this, Sule has also been repeatedly questioned over fresh speculation that the BJP is backing a merger of the NCP (SP) and the NCP faction led by Sunetra Pawar, and may offer two ministerial berths to the Pawar family if such a merger takes place.

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Although all of this remains in the realm of speculation—much like the Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had been anticipated for a long time—Sule on Sunday excused herself from interviews for the next one to two weeks.

"Just met Dr. Milind Kirtane regarding my throat and voice. He has diagnosed a little swelling in my throat and has advised complete voice rest," she said.

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Sule, the Baramati Lok Sabha MP and daughter of NCP (SP) patron Sharad Pawar, also said she will undergo voice therapy and has been advised to avoid speeches, interviews and prolonged speaking for the next one to two weeks.

"Thank you for your understanding," she said, signing off as the NCP (SP) continues to remain in the spotlight.

This also means she may skip the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for Monday morning to discuss a joint strategy on key bills that the NDA government is expected to introduce during the session.

At the top of the agenda is the yet-to-be-listed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which links the delimitation of constituencies to the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The government needs a two-thirds majority in the 540-member Lok Sabha to pass the Bill and is working to secure the required numbers.

Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the NCP (SP), Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) and DMK, have signalled an openness to reconsider the previously opposed proposal if it incorporates the safeguards they have been demanding.