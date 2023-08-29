 Surat man poses as ISRO scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission to ‘attract’ students to tuition, lands in lock-up : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Surat man poses as ISRO scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission to ‘attract’ students to tuition, lands in lock-up

Surat man poses as ISRO scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission to ‘attract’ students to tuition, lands in lock-up

Accused Mitul Trivedi even produced a fake appointment letter dated February 26, 2022, to support his credentials as space agency scientist

Surat man poses as ISRO scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission to ‘attract’ students to tuition, lands in lock-up

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Surat, August 29

A private tutor who allegedly posed as a scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and gave interviews to the media in Surat claiming he designed the lander module for the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission was arrested here on Tuesday, police officials said.

The accused, Mitul Trivedi, is in his late 30s and impersonated as an ISRO scientist to draw more students to his tuition classes in Surat city, they said.

A complaint was lodged against Trivedi after he was seen giving interviews to the local media since the Vikram lander successfully made a soft touch down on the lunar surface on August 23, claiming to have designed the module of Chandrayaan-3, an official said.

Trivedi allegedly posed as the “assistant chairman” of ISRO’s “Ancient Science Application department” and even produced a fake appointment letter dated February 26, 2022, to support his credentials, he said.

“A thorough investigation revealed that the man was in no way connected to ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission and had made false claims of being an ISRO employee,” the police said in a statement.

He even produced a fake letter about being the “space research member” for ISRO’s next project called “mercury force in space”, it said.

He spread fake messages regarding the ISRO despite not having contributed to the ambitious project, thereby harming the reputation of the Bengaluru-headquartered institution, the statement read.

The Surat city crime branch lodged an FIR (first information report) against the accused under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it stated.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal said Trivedi is a private tutor who posed as an ISRO scientist before the media to attract more students to his tuition classes.

“We contacted the ISRO which said that prima facie the letter shown by the accused was not issued by it. The space agency will send a detailed reply to soon,” he said.

Asked why he posed as a scientist, Singhal said the accused runs tuition classes and making such a claim would have helped him attract more students.

“He claimed to possess BCom and MCom degrees,” the police officer said.

#Chandrayaan #ISRO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'This family really is gold': Neeraj Chopra's mother's reply when asked about Pakistan's Arshad is class apart, says 'marriage will happen...'

2
Punjab

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

3
India

Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover finds oxygen on lunar surface, hunt for hydrogen on

4
World

Imran Khan to be set free as court suspends 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case

5
Haryana

Haryana: No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

6
Amritsar

Actor wearing 'kirpan': SGPC initiates legal action against makers of 'Yaariyan 2' movie; dissatisfied with their clarification

7
India

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in its new map

8
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

9
Himachal

Himland road stretch finally opened for heavy vehicles

10
India

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

‘Making absurd claims…’: Jaishankar dismisses new Chinese map claiming Arunachal Pradesh

'Doesn’t mean anything': Jaishankar dismisses new Chinese map claiming Arunachal, India lodges diplomatic protest

Such steps by Chinese side only complicate resolution of bo...

LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200 per cylinder: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Ahead of assembly elections, LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200

Subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries now stands at Rs 400 per L...

Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover finds oxygen on lunar surface, hunt for hydrogen on

Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover finds oxygen on lunar surface, hunt for hydrogen on

LIBS instrument also confirms presence of sulphur on moon’s ...

IndiGo reports two engine shutdown incidents mid-air, both aircraft land safely

IndiGo reports two engine shutdown incidents mid-air, both aircraft land safely

Glitches reported on Kolkata to Bengaluru and Madurai-Mumbai...

Day-12 hearing on Article 370: ‘When are you holding elections in J&K?’ Supreme Court asks Centre

Day-12 hearing on Article 370: ‘When are you holding elections in J&K?’ Supreme Court asks Centre

Restoration of democracy is important, says a five-judge Con...


Cities

View All

Actor wearing ‘kirpan’: SGPC dissatisfied with clarification by makers of ‘Yaariyan 2’ movie; decides to initiate legal action

Actor wearing 'kirpan': SGPC initiates legal action against makers of 'Yaariyan 2' movie; dissatisfied with their clarification

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Amritsar's retina surgeon Dr Veer Singh gets Rhett-Buckler award in USA

4-year-old Bathinda boy Geetansh Goyal recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President

4-year-old Bathinda boy recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President Murmu

Drug smugglers attack police team in Bathinda, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

Chandigarh MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Chandigarh: Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

G20 Summit in Delhi: Deploying langur mimics among authorities’ plans to scare off monkeys

G20 Summit in Delhi: Deploying langur mimics among authorities’ plans to scare off monkeys

Delhi world's most polluted city; residents to lose 12 years of life to pollution: Study

Insulting woman, being rude to her wouldn’t amount to outraging modesty: Delhi High Court

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear Pul Bangash killings case against Jagdish Tytler on September 6

Manjinder Sirsa appointed BJP national secretary

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Decks cleared for flights from Adampur airport

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

Jalandhar: 860 CAPF recruits get letters

Zimbabwean student enrolled in a college in Punjab’s Ludhiana arrested as bullet is found in her bag at Mumbai airport

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

More than 100 pass out of jail training school

Experts discuss challenges to Indian democracy

3 PSPCL officers suspended

Sports not a priority for Punjab's AAP govt: Anurag Thakur