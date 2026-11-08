Surgeon waits a year for arms licence, cites official apathy

More than a year after applying for an arms licence through the Union Home Ministry, Dr Lakshya Mittal, a surgeon and professional shooter from Rajasthan, is still awaiting approval from the Sriganganagar district administration.

Mittal applied for the licence on October 27, 2025, to procure his own pistol for shooting competitions. He told The Tribune that the Union Home Ministry has sent four reminders to Rajasthan’s Home Department between July 30 and October 19, 2026, regarding his pending application.

“However, there has not been any response from the district administration of Sriganganagar. Even the state Home Department had sent a reminder to the DM on August 7, but to no avail,” he said.

Registered with the Rajasthan Rifle Association since 2024, Mittal currently borrows firearms to compete in 25m and 50m pistol events and 50m rifle tournaments. He said police verification has already been conducted twice, as the process must be repeated if no decision is taken within six months. He also approached the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, which forwarded his appeal to the Sports Ministry in August.