Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the 2016 surgical strikes and said the operation demonstrated to the world a “new example” of India’s counter-terrorism policy.

Addressing the nation in his 138th monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said the surgical strikes, carried out on September 28-29, 2016, would complete 10 years on Monday. He said the Indian Army had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to target terrorist hideouts in Pakistan.

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Eleven days after the Uri attack that claimed 18 soldiers, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists.

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Modi said that India endured the pain of terror attacks for a long time and the surgical strike was a decisive response to it.

“The surgical strike boldly demonstrated to the entire world a new example of India's counter-terrorism policy. The world was astonished to see the manner in which our brave soldiers crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to take action against terrorism.

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“The surgical strike was our decisive response to the long-standing pain India had endured due to terrorist attacks. Over the past decade — from the Balakot airstrike to 'Operation Sindoor' — India has sent a clear message: if terrorists dare to cast an evil eye on India, they will be met with a befitting response,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also recalled the 25 years since the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

“Among the innocent people who lost their lives, the highest number after Americans, were Indians. I remember after becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, when I went to America, I paid tribute to these innocent citizens in New York. Today, once again, on behalf of crores of the citizens of Bharat, I offer my condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.

Recalling the serial blasts in Delhi on September 13, 2008, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Modi said there was a time when serial blasts had become a common occurrence in the country.

He said demands for action against Pakistan used to be raised after terror attacks in the past, but such calls were often not given due attention.

“Today, India pursues a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and we are witnessing the results of that,” he said.

The PM also stated that the first phase of the census is almost complete. “The data of over 32 crore families has already been recorded. Work is currently underway also in the remote, snow-clad regions of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. Many inspiring experiences have emerged from these areas,” he said.