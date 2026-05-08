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Home / India / Surveillance intensified in Bengal border districts as killers of Suvendu's PA may flee out of state

Surveillance intensified in Bengal border districts as killers of Suvendu's PA may flee out of state

More than 36 hours after the murder of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide Chandranath Rath, police widens searches across border districts as investigators probe the role of interstate sharpshooters

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 12:17 PM May 08, 2026 IST
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Police stations in border districts of West Bengal intensified surveillance and searches as investigators suspect the involvement of professional shooters from neighbouring states in the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide, a senior officer said on Friday.

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The police are also investigating the role of local criminals who might have provided logistical support to the assailants, he said.

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More than 36 hours after Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath was assassinated by motorcycle-borne gunmen at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district, the police are yet to make any arrest.

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"A detailed investigation is under way. The manner in which the attack was carried out suggests extensive reconnaissance and the possible involvement of hired sharpshooters from outside the state," a senior police officer told PTI.

He also said all police stations in border districts have been alerted.

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"Checks are being carried out at multiple points, and CCTV footage from areas along Jessore Road is being thoroughly scanned," another senior officer said.

According to probe findings, the gunmen allegedly followed Rath's vehicle before launching the attack.

"The escape route of the gunmen indicates that they were familiar with the locality, or local criminals might have assisted them. Without local support, fleeing through the lanes so quickly would have been difficult," the officer added.

The police, however, are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

The police and detective department officers have launched extensive searches in and around Madhyamgram near Kolkata.

Heavy deployment of police and central forces has also been made in the area since the murder occurred on Wednesday night.

"A motorcycle used in the crime was registered in 2012 in the name of a resident of Burnpur in Asansol. However, the police found that no person by that name currently resides at the address given during the vehicle registration process," another officer said.

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