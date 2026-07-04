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Home / India / Suspected Bishnoi gang member arrested from Rajasthan over firing at Pune businessman’s office

Suspected Bishnoi gang member arrested from Rajasthan over firing at Pune businessman’s office

Two unidentified persons opened fire at office of Amol Rajendra Chamadai, a steel businessman, on the night of June 18

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PTI
Pune, Updated At : 09:22 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Pune police have detained a suspected member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with the firing at the office of a city-based businessman last month, an official said on Saturday.

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The crime branch apprehended the suspect, Pawan Ram, from Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan on Friday, he said.

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Two unidentified persons opened fire at the office of Amol Rajendra Chamadai, a steel businessman, in the Mantarwadi area of Pune on the night of June 18, triggering panic in the locality.

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Soon after the firing, individuals allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post.

A video of the firing also went viral on social media.

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“We launched multiple teams to zero in on the accused. The police have detained one suspect in the case from Rajasthan. We are probing the matter further,” a senior crime branch official said.

Notably, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gauhar Hasan personally camped in Rajasthan to supervise the suspect’s detention.

According to the police, Amol Rajendra Chamadai, who runs a steel products business, alleged that he received a phone call from a person who identified himself as “Arzu Bishnoi” and allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from him and his business partners.

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