Suspected shooter who killed 16-year-old Jazmin Dhesi in Canada nabbed

The Edmonton police have arrested a youth in connection of a murder of a 16-year-old girl Jazmin (Jasmine) Dhesi who was allegedly shot dead on Sunday morning.

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Jazmin Dhesi was found injured and later died near 139 Avenue and 32 Street early Sunday morning, where a shooting had been reported. Her family said she had gone to visit a friend. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has not said if the arrested youth has been charged.

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Sources said Jazmin had gone for a sleepover at a friend's house.

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According to the available information, a fight broke during the wee hours when the accused, who is also minor, opened fire. The shot was fired from a close range, which led to the killing of Jazmin.

The incident triggered a lot of commotion and the Edmonton police was informed about the incident.

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An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, after which the EPS said it would release more information.

Edmonton Police Service is seeing a rise in youth violence and, in response, is boosting its youth strategy.

A part of the strategy is a programme in which people with gang experience mentor youth who are at risk of becoming involved in gang activities.