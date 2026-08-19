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Home / India / Suspected shooter who killed 16-year-old Jazmin Dhesi in Canada nabbed

Suspected shooter who killed 16-year-old Jazmin Dhesi in Canada nabbed

Jazmin Dhesi was found injured and died near 139 Avenue and 32 Street early Sunday morning, where a shooting had been reported

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:22 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Jazmin Dhesi
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The Edmonton police have arrested a youth in connection of a murder of a 16-year-old girl Jazmin (Jasmine) Dhesi who was allegedly shot dead on Sunday morning.

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Jazmin Dhesi was found injured and later died near 139 Avenue and 32 Street early Sunday morning, where a shooting had been reported. Her family said she had gone to visit a friend. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has not said if the arrested youth has been charged.

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Sources said Jazmin had gone for a sleepover at a friend's house.

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According to the available information, a fight broke during the wee hours when the accused, who is also minor, opened fire. The shot was fired from a close range, which led to the killing of Jazmin.

The incident triggered a lot of commotion and the Edmonton police was informed about the incident.

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An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, after which the EPS said it would release more information.

Edmonton Police Service is seeing a rise in youth violence and, in response, is boosting its youth strategy.

A part of the strategy is a programme in which people with gang experience mentor youth who are at risk of becoming involved in gang activities.

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