Suspended BRS leader Kavitha announces quitting party, MLC post

Indicates 'pressure' on father KCR to act against her; accuses cousin Harish Rao of conspiring against the family
article_Author
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 01:23 PM Sep 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Suspended BRS leader K Kavitha addresses a press conference, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, September 3, 2025. PTI
A day after her suspension from KCR-led BRS, senior leader K Kavitha on Wednesday announced her resignation from the party and trained her guns against cousin and former minister T Harish Rao.

Kavitha, daughter of party founder and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), also announced quitting as Member of the Legislative Council and indicated there was 'pressure' on her father to act against her.

She accused Harish Rao of conspiring against KCR's family.

Addressing a press conference here flanked by her supporters, the 47-year-old former MP charged Harish Rao with having a tacit understanding with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“I never aspired for any posts. I am sending a resignation letter to (Legislative Council) chairman...I am also sending resignation from primary membership of BRS to KCR,” she said.

Kavitha said her brother and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao should be "careful" about the alleged conspiracies by Harish Rao. She claimed her brother did not back her when a "malicious campaign" was launched against her.

Kavitha charged that the CBI probe announced by the Congress government against KCR over alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project was due to corruption of cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Rao.

The leader added she was not joining any political party and that the future course of action will be decided after due discussions with supporters.

