DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Suspension of 18 BJP legislators revoked, says Karnataka Assembly Speaker

Suspension of 18 BJP legislators revoked, says Karnataka Assembly Speaker

The incident leading to suspension had occurred on the last day of the Assembly’s Budget session
article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 10:54 PM May 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The decision was announced by Speaker U T Khader after a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H K Patil. File
Advertisement

The suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for six months has been revoked, Speaker U T Khader said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The decision, more than 2 months after the suspension, was announced by Khader after a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H K Patil.

In an unprecedented move, 18 BJP MLAs were suspended for six months from the Assembly on March 21, for showing “indiscipline” and “disrespecting” the Speaker, following which they were forcefully evicted from the House by the marshals as they refused to leave. Khader said: “Though I proposed the suspension, the House gave its approval through a resolution. So, today the leader of the House and Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Law Minister and Leader of the Opposition discussed with me. It has been decided to revoke the suspension and the conditions that were specified, and to allow them to function as legislators.”

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters here, he said: “The suspension has been revoked happily. There are no conditions. Those legislators are our friends and not enemies, the incident had happened in a fit of the moment. To ensure that such incidents don’t repeat, I too had to take strict action.” Further, he said the legislators realised their mistake and they also had the understanding that they may not able to attend legislative committee meetings and official tours. It could lead to embarrassment. In his capacity as the Speaker, it is his duty to protect the respect of MLAs. “I’m confident that they will not repeat such a behaviour. With that faith in them, I have revoked the suspension,” he said, adding the decision will be ratified by the House during the next session.

The incident leading to suspension had occurred on the last day of the Assembly’s budget session; following the massive protest of BJP MLAs against 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in public contracts and demanding judicial probe into alleged “honey-trap” attempt against Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna. During the protest inside the Assembly that day, some BJP legislators climbed onto the podium and surrounded the Speaker’s chair; few MLAs hurled papers at the Speaker and marshals had to forcefully evict the BJP MLAs who had surrounded the Speaker’s chair.

Advertisement

Noting that it has been two months since the suspension, the Speaker said all legislators expressed regret about the incident and they said they did not intend to show any disrespect to the chair. He said Ashoka too had contacted him several times on this issue and submitted a letter expressing regret and assured that such incidents would not get repeated. “He (Ashoka) had requested to reconsider the decision aimed at allowing the legislators to perform their duties. He had also spoken to the Chief Minister and the Law Minister in this regard. Also the Governor and Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje and other senior leaders had contacted or communicated to me in this regard,” he detailed.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had last month written to the Chief Minister and the Speaker to consider the request to revoke the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs positively, and to take necessary steps in this regard.

The suspended MLAs were BJP chief whip Doddanagouda Patil, former Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, S R Vishwanath, B A Basavaraju, M R Patil, Channabasappa, B Suresh Gowda, Umanath Kotyan, Sharanu Salagar, Dr Shailendra Beldale, C K Ramamurthy, Yashpal Suvarna, B P Harish, Bharath Shetty, Dheeraj Muniraju, Chandru Lamani, Muniratna and Basavaraj Mattimud.

When asked whether the suspension was revoked fearing a setback if they go to court, Khader said, there is no need to discuss such things, and the Speaker has certain powers. “When the situation comes, let’s discuss it. Two months of time was there, no one has gone anywhere,” he said.  Responding to a question whether Governor’s intervention and BJP’s plans to utilise the suspension during the upcoming session led to the decision to revoke it, the Speaker said, “I don’t want to discuss it. No one can directly interfere in the Speaker’s decision. Suggestions and requests can be made. I have positively taken the suggestions made.” PTI

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper