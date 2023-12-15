Suspension of democracy, says Opposition as 14 MPs ousted

New Delhi, December 14
The suspension of 14 MPs has been strongly condemned by Opposition parties. “The suspension of 14 Opposition MPs from Parliament because they wanted a discussion on the grave security breach is suspension of democracy!” Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X on Thursday.
What’s their crime?
What is their crime? Is it a crime to urge the Union Home Minister to make a statement in the House? Is it a crime to want a discussion on the perilous security breach? Does it not invoke draconian shades of dictatorship? — Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Oppn Leader
It’s murder of democracy
The House Committee for security has not been reconstituted! Joint secretary and head of security have not been appointed. But 15 Opposition MPs suspended for demanding answerability of the PM and HM! It’s murder of democracy. — Sitaram Yechury, CPM General Secretary
“Having endangered the national security and the safety of the temple of our democracy — Parliament, the BJP is now shooting the messenger. What is their crime? Is it a crime to urge the Union Home Minister to make a statement in the House? Does it not invoke draconian shades of dictatorship, a hallmark of the present dispensation,” Kharge added.
Writing on X, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said: “Horrible, undemocratic move to suspend Opposition MPs for demanding an answer from the government on the shocking security breach. On the one hand, MPs are suspended for demanding accountability, on the other, there is no action against the BJP MP who facilitated the entry of the miscreants. This is a murder of democracy. The BJP government has reduced Parliament to a rubber stamp. Not even the pretence of a democratic process is left.”
“Along with MP @derekobrienmp’s suspension from the Rajya Sabha, 14 more Opposition MPs have been suspended from Lok Sabha on demanding a discussion over the alarming incident of national security breach. The Centre’s atrocious steps to muzzle the Opposition has crossed all the limits!”, the Trinamool Congress wrote on X. Commenting on the suspension of the Opposition MPs, Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of CPM, said, “The House Committee for security not reconstituted! Joint secretary, head of security, not appointed. The BJP MP who sponsored entry not questioned. But 15 Opposition MPs suspended for demanding answerability of PM & HM! Murder of Democracy”.
