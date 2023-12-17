 'Suspension of MPs, Dec 13 incident not linked': Birla seeks end to logjam : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 'Suspension of MPs, Dec 13 incident not linked': Birla seeks end to logjam

'Suspension of MPs, Dec 13 incident not linked': Birla seeks end to logjam

'Suspension of MPs, Dec 13 incident not linked': Birla seeks end to logjam

Speaker Om Birla



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 16

Amid a parliamentary deadlock over Opposition’s insistence on Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement pertaining to the December 13 Lok Sabha security breach, Speaker Om Birla today told MPs the matter falls under the exclusive domain of Parliament and will be dealt with by the House based on suggestions of members.

‘Joblessness, price rise’ led to breach

Congress’ Rahul Gandhi has said unemployment and rising prices were behind Dec 13 security breach as those involved had failed to get jobs due to PM Modi’s policies. The BJP, however, said unemployment was at 3.2%, lowest in six years.

The Speaker, in a letter to all MPs, sought their cooperation to run the House and said past instances of security breach had been met with exemplary solidarity.

He described as unfortunate attempts to link the suspension of 14 Lok Sabha MPs two days ago with the security breach issue and said the action stemmed from MPs’ conduct.

“It is indeed unfortunate that some members and political parties are linking the decision of the House to suspend some MPs to the incident on December 13. This is unwarranted. There is no association between the suspension and the incident,” Birla said. The suspension was purely to uphold the sanctity of the House, said Birla, as he reminded MPs that at the time of inauguration of the new Parliament building, they had resolved against bringing placards inside and creating a ruckus in the well. “People of the country do not appreciate inappropriate conduct and interruptions during House proceedings... It was in this context that House was compelled to take strict action of suspending members,” the Speaker explained with the Congress, TMC and the larger opposition alleging the MPs were suspended for demanding Shah’s statement on security breach.

The Speaker again made it clear security in Parliament House Estate came under the jurisdiction of Parliament.

“It is Parliament’s responsibility to formulate a detailed action plan on security measures in accordance with your suggestions and thereafter their implementation is also the responsibility of Parliament,” he said, terming the December 13 incident as a matter of “grave concern”.

The Speaker, however, added a high-level inquiry committee for in-depth investigation of the incident had already started working and its report would soon be shared with the House.

“I have also constituted a committee to review various aspects of security in the Parliament Complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure such incidents do not recur,” he said. The Speaker recalled breaches had happened in the past as well. “The nation has witnessed in the past incidents such as visitors carrying pistols, shouting slogans, jumping from the visitors’ gallery and throwing leaflets. The nation has also witnessed an incident when some members carried pepper spray inside the House. At the time, the House displayed exemplary solidarity and expressed its collective resolve against such incidents,” Birla said. Noting that he had always endeavoured for meaningful discussions through constructive dialogue and participation of all MPs, the Speaker said: “I am sure with our collective efforts, this House will be able to further strengthen democracy and continue to fulfil its responsibilities towards the people and society in the future as well. It is my request to all MPs that they faithfully discharge their duties towards the nation. I believe I will continue to receive their cooperation and support.”

#Amit Shah #Lok Sabha #Om Birla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Jitu Patwari appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, replaces Kamal Nath; Umang Singhar new LoP

2
Jalandhar

Army Lieutenant dies, Captain injured as car overturns near Narangpur in Punjab's Jalandhar

3
World

US mom catches 18-year-old son having sex with 26-year-old teacher after tracking app alerts her of him missing rugby practice

4
India

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas with 18 crew

5
Chandigarh

2 criminals injured in police encounter on Kharar-Landran road in Punjab's Mohali

6
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor shares what it was like to shoot sex scene with Saif Ali Khan in 'Kurbaan', ‘But we were already…’

7
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

8
Nation

'CID' actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj pleads for help in viral video from Mumbai police station; accuses mother, brother of physical assault

9
Haryana

‘If any way out is found then will work on it, otherwise...’: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on SYL canal issue

10
India

IAF requires three systems to protect bases from attack by multiple swarm drones

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...

Parliament security head’s post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...

Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...

2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...


Cities

View All

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Nagar kirtan marks martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Gurdaspur resident to manufacture heat resistant tiles with paddy stubble

Abandoned building misused by anti-social elements, drug addicts converted into library

Ex-cop sent to 5-day police custody

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

2 nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

2 nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

City Beautiful third in sewage treatment

Chandigarh’s TB notification rate highest in India

MM Dhonchak moves Supreme Court, says early hearing order to impact disposal

Chandigarh Estate Office camp: 56 air grievances

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

Farishtey scheme: Delhi Govt shirking responsibility by blaming me: L-G Saxena

Delhi High Court refuses to quash charges in Haryana judicial paper leak case

Streetlights at bus stops non-functional

20-year-old stabbed to death

Brutal murders, extortion cases, gangsters kept cops on the toes

Brutal murders, extortion cases, gangsters kept cops on the toes

Day on, police yet to make any headway

Round Glass Academy, Sai Kurukshetra to vie for title

Two lady doctors among six booked for ‘forced abortion’

Man 'involved' in vehicle theft held

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

Sample collected from Balloke STP

ICU non-functional, 75-bed critical care unit at Civil Hospital on cards

Prime commercial land worth Rs 30-cr freed from encroachment

All major crimes solved, petty need attention

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Patiala DC reviews facilities, development works

Guava fair, flower show end in Patiala

Patiala Locomotive Works wins Best Production Shield

Seminar on Punjab’s trade, industry organised in Patiala