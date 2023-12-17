'Suspension of MPs, Dec 13 incident not linked': Birla seeks end to logjam

Tribune News Service

Amid a parliamentary deadlock over Opposition’s insistence on Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement pertaining to the December 13 Lok Sabha security breach, Speaker Om Birla today told MPs the matter falls under the exclusive domain of Parliament and will be dealt with by the House based on suggestions of members.

The Speaker, in a letter to all MPs, sought their cooperation to run the House and said past instances of security breach had been met with exemplary solidarity.

He described as unfortunate attempts to link the suspension of 14 Lok Sabha MPs two days ago with the security breach issue and said the action stemmed from MPs’ conduct.

“It is indeed unfortunate that some members and political parties are linking the decision of the House to suspend some MPs to the incident on December 13. This is unwarranted. There is no association between the suspension and the incident,” Birla said. The suspension was purely to uphold the sanctity of the House, said Birla, as he reminded MPs that at the time of inauguration of the new Parliament building, they had resolved against bringing placards inside and creating a ruckus in the well. “People of the country do not appreciate inappropriate conduct and interruptions during House proceedings... It was in this context that House was compelled to take strict action of suspending members,” the Speaker explained with the Congress, TMC and the larger opposition alleging the MPs were suspended for demanding Shah’s statement on security breach.

The Speaker again made it clear security in Parliament House Estate came under the jurisdiction of Parliament.

“It is Parliament’s responsibility to formulate a detailed action plan on security measures in accordance with your suggestions and thereafter their implementation is also the responsibility of Parliament,” he said, terming the December 13 incident as a matter of “grave concern”.

The Speaker, however, added a high-level inquiry committee for in-depth investigation of the incident had already started working and its report would soon be shared with the House.

“I have also constituted a committee to review various aspects of security in the Parliament Complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure such incidents do not recur,” he said. The Speaker recalled breaches had happened in the past as well. “The nation has witnessed in the past incidents such as visitors carrying pistols, shouting slogans, jumping from the visitors’ gallery and throwing leaflets. The nation has also witnessed an incident when some members carried pepper spray inside the House. At the time, the House displayed exemplary solidarity and expressed its collective resolve against such incidents,” Birla said. Noting that he had always endeavoured for meaningful discussions through constructive dialogue and participation of all MPs, the Speaker said: “I am sure with our collective efforts, this House will be able to further strengthen democracy and continue to fulfil its responsibilities towards the people and society in the future as well. It is my request to all MPs that they faithfully discharge their duties towards the nation. I believe I will continue to receive their cooperation and support.”

