Sustainability integral part of Indian textile traditions: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India can lead the way in adopting the vision of fashion for environment and empowerment.

During his address at Bharat Tex 2025 being held in New Delhi, PM Modi said, “Sustainability has always been an integral part of Indian textile traditions, citing examples like khadi, tribal textile and the use of natural dyes.”

Bharat Tex 2025, a mega global event, being held from February 14-17 at Bharat Mandapam, is unique because it brings together the entire textile value chain from raw materials to finished products, including accessories under single roof.

It is expected to attract policymakers and global CEOs, over 5,000 exhibitors and 6,000 international buyers from over 120 countries. Over 25 leading global textile bodies and associations from across the world, including International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), EURATEX, Textile Exchange, US Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) among others are also participating.

The PM underlined that India’s traditional sustainable techniques were now being enhanced with cutting-edge technologies, benefiting artisans, weavers and millions of women associated with the industry. He emphasised the importance of maximising resource utilisation and minimising waste generation in textile sector.

PM Modi highlighted “fast fashion waste”, where millions of garments were being discarded monthly due to changing trends, posing significant environmental and ecological threats.

He noted that by 2030, fashion waste could reach 148 million tonne, with less than a quarter of textile waste being recycled today. He remarked that India’s textile industry could turn this concern into an opportunity, leveraging diverse traditional skills in textile recycling and up-cycling. He cited creation of mats, rugs and coverings from leftover fabrics and fine quilts made from even torn clothes in Maharashtra.

He said the Textile Ministry had signed a pact with the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises and e-Marketplace to promote up-cycling, with many up-cyclers already registered. PM Modi projected that India’s textile recycling market could reach $400 million in the next few years, while the global recycled textile market was estimated to reach $7.5 billion.