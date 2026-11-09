SUV driven into group after altercation in Bihar village; 2 killed, six injured

Two people died, and six were injured after drivers of an SUV ran the vehicle through a group of people in reverse following a heated exchange of words between them in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, police said on Monday.

A group of people were cleaning their trucks in Ramdihra village on Sunday night when the SUV’s drivers, who happen to be the victims’ neighbours, arrived there in their vehicle and got into an altercation, police said.

Following this, the two accused—Ritesh Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav—drove their vehicle into the group of eight people in reverse, killing two and injuring six, Jagdishpur SDPO Ravi Kumar said.

Describing the incident as deeply distressing, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed condolences to the family of the victims and directed officials to immediately provide Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of each deceased.

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“I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give their grieving families the strength to bear this loss. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said in an X post.

Choudhary instructed the administration to ensure better medical treatment for the injured and take strict action against those responsible for the incident.