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Home / India / Suvendu Adhikari aide murder: CBI takes over probe after SIT arrests 3 suspects

Suvendu Adhikari aide murder: CBI takes over probe after SIT arrests 3 suspects

Chandranath Rath, the executive assistant to Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after declaration of West Bengal Assembly Polls results

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:44 PM May 12, 2026 IST
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Police personnel escort one of the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, at the Barasat Court, in North 24 Parganas district, May 11, 2026. PTI
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The CBI has registered an FIR in the alleged murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath, taking over the investigation from the state police, officials said.

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The CBI took over the probe following a request from the state government, they said.

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According to the procedure, the CBI re-registers the state police FIR as its own case, which becomes the starting point for the probe. The investigation is conducted independently, and the outcome may or may not support the allegations. The CBI then files a final report before a competent court, which can be a chargesheet or a closure depending on the findings of the agency.

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The West Bengal Police on Monday arrested three people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in connection with the Rath's killing, pursuing leads from a UPI transaction made at a toll plaza by one of the suspects.

Rath, the executive assistant to Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after the declaration of the fiercely fought West Bengal Assembly Polls results.

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The incident took place on a public road at Doharia in Madhyamgram area.

Rath sustained critical injuries in the firing and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

The three accused were detained on Sunday and arrested the next morning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the murder.

Based on technical surveillance, digital tracking and other inputs, members of the SIT were sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

During the probe, it emerged that a car, suspected to have been used by the attackers, crossed the Bally toll plaza before the murder, an officer said, adding that one of the occupants allegedly paid the toll through a UPI transaction.

The three were charged with murder, possession of illegal arms, criminal conspiracy, and suppression of evidence under various sections of BNS, he said.

“Two accused - Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya - were detained from Buxar in Bihar, while the third one, Raj Singh, was detained from Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) on Sunday. After interrogation, all three were arrested this morning,” the officer said.

Earlier, the police had wrongly identified Vicky Maurya as Vishal Srivastava, and also claimed that all three had been arrested from Uttar Pradesh.

At least eight people were involved in the conspiracy and execution of the murder, he said. The police believe that the attackers had carried out detailed reconnaissance before targeting Rath, he said.

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