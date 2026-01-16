DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Suvendu Adhikari files Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Mamata Banerjee at Alipore court

Suvendu Adhikari files Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Mamata Banerjee at Alipore court

Adhikari had earlier sent a legal notice to Banerjee asking her to prove the allegations about an alleged coal scam within 72 hours, and warned that he would file a defamation suit if she failed to do so

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 09:14 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. File
Advertisement

West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed a defamation suit against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages for allegedly linking him to a coal scam.

Advertisement

In a social media post, Adhikari said he filed the suit before the court of civil judge, senior division, at Alipore court here after not getting a reply to a defamation notice sent to Banerjee.

Advertisement

“Smt Mamata Banerjee, I honour my commitments while you obfuscate issues and people. Your deceptive silence to the defamation notice pertaining to your vile imaginary allegations of my involvement in some alleged coal scam will not help you salvage the situation,” the BJP MLA posted on X.

Advertisement

Adhikari was a minister in the Trinamool Congress government before joining the saffron party prior to the 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

“I kept my word of dragging you to court for your deceitful misadventure and filed the suit against you today,” Adhikari wrote, sharing a photo of the registration of the title suit filed by him.

Advertisement

“Please get in touch with your learned advocates early or else you will have to soon pay Rs 100 crore as damages to me, which in turn I will be donating to charity,” Adhikari said.

Adhikari, who earlier sent a legal notice to Banerjee through his advocate, claimed in it that Banerjee had on January 8 and 9 publicly linked him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to an alleged coal scam while claiming to have evidence, but did not place any material on record.

In the legal notice, Adhikari had asked Banerjee to prove the allegations made by her within 72 hours and that he would file defamation suit against her if she failed to do so.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts