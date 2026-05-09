Suvendu Adhikari oath-ceremony: Who did PM Modi bow to in Bengal?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck an emotional chord during the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata on Saturday, as he bowed down before the gathering in a gesture of gratitude after the BJP’s historic victory in West Bengal.

Advertisement

The moment came shortly after Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the new Chief Minister at a grand ceremony attended by top BJP leaders, party workers and thousands of supporters.

Advertisement

As chants of “Modi, Modi” echoed across the venue, the Prime Minister folded his hands and bowed before the crowd from the stage, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

Advertisement

The symbolic gesture quickly became one of the defining visuals of the day, with BJP leaders describing it as a mark of humility and respect towards the people of Bengal for giving the party a massive mandate in the Assembly elections.

Adhikari, once considered a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, led the BJP’s aggressive campaign in the state and emerged as the face of the party’s push to end the Trinamool Congress’ long rule in Bengal.

Advertisement

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, were also present at the ceremony. Shah termed the victory “historic” and said the BJP government would work towards the development and stability of West Bengal.

The visuals of Modi bowing before the people soon went viral on social media, with supporters hailing the gesture as a reflection of the Prime Minister’s connect with the public.