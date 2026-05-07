Two days after the BJP’s historic victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant Chandranath Rath has sparked a major political controversy, with the party alleging a “targeted assassination”.

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Rath was shot dead on Wednesday night near his residence in the Doharia area of Madhyamgram, on the northern outskirts of Kolkata. According to investigators, the attack appeared highly planned, involving surveillance, a vehicle intercept and bike-borne shooters.

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How the attack unfolded

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Police sources said Rath was returning home from his native village after a busy day when his Scorpio SUV was allegedly tailed by a white car. CCTV footage accessed by investigators reportedly showed the suspected vehicle tracking Rath’s movements from Doltala around 3 pm.

As Rath’s vehicle approached his residence — barely 200 metres from the crime spot — the white SUV attempted to intercept and stop the Scorpio. Once the vehicle slowed down, multiple assailants reportedly emerged, mounted motorcycles and opened fire.

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Investigators said nearly 16 rounds were fired in quick succession. Rath was hit by three bullets and collapsed inside the vehicle. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police believe the attackers fled through nearby lanes on motorcycles immediately after the shooting, abandoning the white car used during the operation.

Fake number plate, Austrian pistol used

The abandoned vehicle carried registration number WB74AK2270. However, during verification, police found that the number plate was fake and several technical details of the vehicle had allegedly been tampered with to mislead investigators.

When police traced the registration details, the vehicle was found to be registered in the name of one William Joseph in Siliguri. However, the registered owner reportedly told investigators that his vehicle was still in his possession, deepening suspicions that cloned registration details were used in the crime.

Sources said the attackers used a Glock 43X pistol — a compact Austrian-made firearm — during the shooting.

‘Premeditated murder’, say police

According to police sources, the murder bears the hallmarks of a contract killing.

Investigators suspect the area had been reconnoitred before the attack and the movement of Rath’s vehicle was closely monitored. The large number of shots fired suggested the assailants wanted to ensure the victim’s death, officials said.

Police teams have now left for Siliguri to investigate the vehicle trail and identify those involved in the conspiracy.

Political storm erupts

The killing has snowballed into a political flashpoint in West Bengal. BJP leaders termed the incident a “targeted political assassination” and accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of fostering an atmosphere of fear and violence after the election verdict.

The Trinamool Congress has rejected the allegations, while police said all angles — including political rivalry and contract killing — are being investigated.