DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Suvendu has fish at Kali temple to cool tempers after Dhirendra Shastri’s ‘no meat during Durga Puja’ remark

Suvendu has fish at Kali temple to cool tempers after Dhirendra Shastri’s ‘no meat during Durga Puja’ remark

CM Suvendu's act of relishing the traditional offering of a fish head at the Kalighat Temple sends a clear message that Bengal will continue to uphold its culinary and cultural traditions, no matter what anyone says

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:26 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari distributes prasad after offering prayers at the Kalighat Kali Temple on the Kaushiki Amavasya, in Kolkata, Thursday. PTI Photo
Advertisement

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Suvendu Adhikari visited the famous Kalighat Temple in Kolkata on Thursday evening and savoured fish at the centuries-old shrine, just days after Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Shastri angered Bengalis with his remarks urging them to "shun meat during Durga Puja."

Shastri, in his recent remarks made in Howrah, termed Bengali Hindus who consumed meat during Durga Puja "hypocrites" and called on everyone to shun non-vegetarian food during the puja days.

Advertisement

The reaction was sharp. So much so that even Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the PM's Economic Advisory Council, took to X to object to Shastri's suggestion, while the top BJP brass in West Bengal maintained a studied silence.

Advertisement

BJP state chief Samik Bhattacharya said Shastri's views were rooted in a different culture and that Bengalis would continue to have their fish and meat.

"Meat is core to Shakta Hinduism. It is offered to Ma Durga and Ma Kali as part of ancient rituals. The prasad eaten by devotees on Navami and Dashami during Durga Puja is meat. Any interference in this sacred ritual will not be tolerated," said Sanyal, whose wife, Smita Barooah, is a senior BJP leader.

Advertisement

CM Suvendu's act of relishing the traditional offering of a fish head at the Kalighat Temple was meant to send a clear message that Bengal will continue to uphold its culinary and cultural traditions, no matter what anyone says.

Suvendu’s visit to the Kalighat Temple coincided with Kaushiki Amavasya, which Shakta Hindus consider auspicious.

The traditional offering to Goddess Kali during this period includes a fish head, fried fish and yellow rice. Kalighat is famous for its age-old practice of offering fish and sacrificial goats to the Goddess.

As the CM intervened to make a point, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Let the controversy end where it should. At Kalighat, CM Suvendu Adhikari has taken part in Maa Kaali's traditional fish bhog, respecting Bengal's faith, traditions and way of life. Under his leadership, the BJP will always stand firmly for Bengal's interests and traditions."

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts