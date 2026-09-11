Suvendu has fish at Kali temple to cool tempers after Dhirendra Shastri’s ‘no meat during Durga Puja’ remark

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Suvendu Adhikari visited the famous Kalighat Temple in Kolkata on Thursday evening and savoured fish at the centuries-old shrine, just days after Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Shastri angered Bengalis with his remarks urging them to "shun meat during Durga Puja."

Shastri, in his recent remarks made in Howrah, termed Bengali Hindus who consumed meat during Durga Puja "hypocrites" and called on everyone to shun non-vegetarian food during the puja days.

Advertisement

The reaction was sharp. So much so that even Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the PM's Economic Advisory Council, took to X to object to Shastri's suggestion, while the top BJP brass in West Bengal maintained a studied silence.

Advertisement

BJP state chief Samik Bhattacharya said Shastri's views were rooted in a different culture and that Bengalis would continue to have their fish and meat.

"Meat is core to Shakta Hinduism. It is offered to Ma Durga and Ma Kali as part of ancient rituals. The prasad eaten by devotees on Navami and Dashami during Durga Puja is meat. Any interference in this sacred ritual will not be tolerated," said Sanyal, whose wife, Smita Barooah, is a senior BJP leader.

Advertisement

CM Suvendu's act of relishing the traditional offering of a fish head at the Kalighat Temple was meant to send a clear message that Bengal will continue to uphold its culinary and cultural traditions, no matter what anyone says.

Suvendu’s visit to the Kalighat Temple coincided with Kaushiki Amavasya, which Shakta Hindus consider auspicious.

The traditional offering to Goddess Kali during this period includes a fish head, fried fish and yellow rice. Kalighat is famous for its age-old practice of offering fish and sacrificial goats to the Goddess.

As the CM intervened to make a point, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Let the controversy end where it should. At Kalighat, CM Suvendu Adhikari has taken part in Maa Kaali's traditional fish bhog, respecting Bengal's faith, traditions and way of life. Under his leadership, the BJP will always stand firmly for Bengal's interests and traditions."