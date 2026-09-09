Suvendu leads mega march near JU, vows to uproot forces raising 'Kashmir wants freedom' slogans

Asserting that those raising slogans such as "Kashmir wants freedom" will be uprooted from the Jadavpur University campus, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari led a mega procession in south Kolkata on Wednesday to uphold the "dignity" of the saffron colour.

Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', a huge number of monks and seers participated in the 'Gerua Samman Yatra', which began at Golpark and concluded at 8B bus stand, outside the Jadavpur University campus.

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Adhikari, dressed in saffron and carrying a saffron flag, led the 3-km-long procession, which was also joined by hundreds of BJP supporters.

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"We will uproot the forces raising 'Kashmir wants freedom' slogans on the Jadavpur University campus," he said, addressing the gathering outside the campus.

The march comes against the backdrop of a political and ideological battle at Jadavpur University, where clashes, graffiti and slogan wars between Left-backed student groups and the RSS-affiliated ABVP have intensified in recent days.

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A BJP leader said the procession was organised to "protect the dignity of the colour saffron" and protest attempts to "malign it".

The march was intended to spread awareness about the values, ideals and dignity associated with the colour saffron, he said.

The march was held less than a fortnight after Adhikari attended a programme outside the campus, where around 10,000 people sang the full version of 'Vande Mataram'.