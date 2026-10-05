DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Suvendu vows UCC implementation in six months, strict laws against 'love, land jihad'

Suvendu vows UCC implementation in six months, strict laws against 'love, land jihad'

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. ANI file
Advertisement
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced that his government would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state within six months, following the examples of Uttarakhand and Gujarat, and bring in stringent laws against “love jihad”, “land jihad” and religious conversion.Addressing an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Kolkata to mark the birth centenary of former VHP president Ashok Singhal, Adhikari said his government would function within the framework of the Constitution while taking steps to protect Indian culture, traditions and places of worship. “I am giving you my word. Very soon, after Uttarakhand and Gujarat, the UCC will be implemented in West Bengal. Give me six months,” he said.

Adhikari added that after implementing the UCC, his government would work towards bringing strict laws against “love jihad”, “land jihad” and religious conversions.

Advertisement

The state government had constituted a nine-member committee, headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, in July to examine and finalise the draft UCC Bill. The proposed legislation is intended to provide a common framework for civil matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

Advertisement

The CM further said his government would protect cows and ensure that people could freely distribute and recite the Bhagavad Gita. He spoke of reviving the practice of studying the Vedas and protecting temples, monasteries and other heritage sites.

Taking a swipe at the previous Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari alleged that the earlier administration had created divisions between Bengalis and non-Bengalis.

Advertisement

He said 20,000 people would gather in Kolkata on November 17 to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, while around 10 lakh people would assemble on December 29 for a mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita.

Adhikari further said the Hindu community had not been created through force and alleged that those who insulted Hinduism and Hindu society had eventually faced consequences.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts