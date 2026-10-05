Suvendu vows UCC implementation in six months, strict laws against 'love, land jihad'

Adhikari added that after implementing the UCC, his government would work towards bringing strict laws against “love jihad”, “land jihad” and religious conversions.

Advertisement

The state government had constituted a nine-member committee, headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, in July to examine and finalise the draft UCC Bill. The proposed legislation is intended to provide a common framework for civil matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

Advertisement

The CM further said his government would protect cows and ensure that people could freely distribute and recite the Bhagavad Gita. He spoke of reviving the practice of studying the Vedas and protecting temples, monasteries and other heritage sites.

Taking a swipe at the previous Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari alleged that the earlier administration had created divisions between Bengalis and non-Bengalis.

Advertisement

He said 20,000 people would gather in Kolkata on November 17 to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, while around 10 lakh people would assemble on December 29 for a mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita.

Adhikari further said the Hindu community had not been created through force and alleged that those who insulted Hinduism and Hindu society had eventually faced consequences.