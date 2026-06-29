DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Swapped Physics paper saw no increase in marks, claims CBSE Class 12 student Vedant

Swapped Physics paper saw no increase in marks, claims CBSE Class 12 student Vedant

The controversy centres on whether the revised Physics marks resulted from correcting an answer-sheet mix-up or from the formal re-evaluation process

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:12 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

CBSE Class 12 student Vedant Srivastava, who had alleged that his Physics answer sheet was swapped with another student’s, has now claimed that after re-evaluation process no additional marks were awarded in the subject.

Advertisement

Vedant claimed that while the CBSE had earlier admitted that the answer sheets were swapped and assured that marks will be corrected during re-evaluation, no significant increase has been seen in his overall score.

Advertisement

However, a purported statement by the CBSE doing rounds on social media rebutted his claims and said after re-evaluation his score increased by 9 marks.

Advertisement

“The candidate in his social media post has claimed that only one mark each has increased in two subjects and no marks increased in Physics. However, it is factually incorrect and blatant lie,” the purported statement said.

The CBSE, however, did not confirm the authenticity of the statement.

Advertisement

Responding to the statement, Vedant took to X saying, “Hello @cbseindia29 the 9 marks increase in physics that you are talking about did not get increased through the process of re-evaluation, they are my true marks which you guys don’t gave me earlier because you exchanged my answer sheet, and 2 marks were increased 1 mark each in CS and Maths”.

“How is this a blatant lie, the 9 marks increase in physics does not happen after the opening of re-evaluation portal and if the answer sheet of physics was not mine how the marks given on that answer sheet were my marks,” Vedant questioned.

The CBSE further stated that 99.7 per cent of the applications received for revaluation following the declaration of the Class 12 results have been processed. The remaining applications are in the final stages of review, and those results will be announced soon.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts