Swapped Physics paper saw no increase in marks, claims CBSE Class 12 student Vedant

CBSE Class 12 student Vedant Srivastava, who had alleged that his Physics answer sheet was swapped with another student’s, has now claimed that after re-evaluation process no additional marks were awarded in the subject.

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Vedant claimed that while the CBSE had earlier admitted that the answer sheets were swapped and assured that marks will be corrected during re-evaluation, no significant increase has been seen in his overall score.

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However, a purported statement by the CBSE doing rounds on social media rebutted his claims and said after re-evaluation his score increased by 9 marks.

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“The candidate in his social media post has claimed that only one mark each has increased in two subjects and no marks increased in Physics. However, it is factually incorrect and blatant lie,” the purported statement said.

The CBSE, however, did not confirm the authenticity of the statement.

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Responding to the statement, Vedant took to X saying, “Hello @cbseindia29 the 9 marks increase in physics that you are talking about did not get increased through the process of re-evaluation, they are my true marks which you guys don’t gave me earlier because you exchanged my answer sheet, and 2 marks were increased 1 mark each in CS and Maths”.

“How is this a blatant lie, the 9 marks increase in physics does not happen after the opening of re-evaluation portal and if the answer sheet of physics was not mine how the marks given on that answer sheet were my marks,” Vedant questioned.

The CBSE further stated that 99.7 per cent of the applications received for revaluation following the declaration of the Class 12 results have been processed. The remaining applications are in the final stages of review, and those results will be announced soon.