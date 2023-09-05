Swaraj infuses Rs 200 crore to roll out new tractors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

Swaraj Tractors, a part of Mahindra Group, today introduced a new range of tractors in the 40 to 50 HP category, which accounts for almost 50% of sales in the domestic industry. The tractor maker has invested Rs 200 crore to develop the new range to cater to evolving needs of farmers. Harish Chavan, CEO – Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd., said the new products have been developed to cater to demands of modern-day agriculture. “With this new tractor range, we’re steering the brand into the future by making it ready for future agriculture mechanisation needs,” he said. The new range is now available at all dealerships across the country. The prices start at Rs 6.9 lakh for 42 HP (31.3 kW) for the base variant and go up to Rs 9.95 lakh for 50 HP (37.2 kW) for the top-end model. To support farmers, Swaraj Tractors will also provide financing options, ensuring easy access to the latest range.

Further, it has roped in legendary cricketer MS Dhoni to endorse the brand, featuring in its new marketing campaign. The company said the new products will eventually replace its current tractors in the category.

It is worth noting that Mohali in Punjab is home to Swaraj Tractors for over four decades with two existing manufacturing plants; own foundry and R&D. Mahindra Group acquired Swaraj Division, formerly known as Punjab Tractors Ltd., in 2007.

Also, to cater to the growing demand, the company is setting up a greenfield unit which is likely to come up by this year. “A third plant is also in the offing. It is likely to come up by the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, we will operationalise it. The plant is in the last stage of implementation,” Chavan said.